Paul George's co-host shares 3-word reaction to Coach Prime's proud son bonding moment with his mom 

Paul George's co-host, Jackie Long, reacted to a post by the NCAA's Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on Monday. Coach Prime uploaded an appreciation post dedicated to his mother on Instagram.

Deion and his mom went for a walk to a lake. The football Hall of Famer wanted to show his mother a beautiful view that they could enjoy together.

People on social media had nothing but love for Sanders' post and expressed their appreciation in the comments section.

One of those people was Jackie Long. He commented:

"Love you prime."

Jackie Long's comment

Long has been a steady co-host of "Podcast P with Paul George." The show mainly revolves around the NBA, but it dabbles with other sports like the NFL from time to time.

Paul George praises Deion Sanders in coaching debut

In 2023, NFL legend Deion Sanders debuted as the Colorado Buffaloes coach. As Sanders took the helm of the coaching position, the Buffaloes faced the TCU Horned Frogs, who were favored.

However, Sanders and the Buffaloes shocked the world as they pulled off a 45-42 upset victory. Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, carried their team to victory. Shedeur set the school record for most passing yards in a single game. He also became the first player in team history to throw over 500 yards while notching four touchdowns.

During that moment, many were proud of Coach Prime. These included some stars from the NBA, like Paul George. While NBA stars are known for their basketball prowess, many players are also huge football fans.

George, being one of those fans, watched the game and hyped Sanders for a successful coaching debut:

"Prime Time!!!!!!!"

76ers rumored to trade Paul George

The NBA has been buzzing since Luka Doncic got traded for Anthony Davis late Saturday. Since then, another jaw-dropping move was made on Sunday as Zach LaVine was sent to the Sacramento Kings while De'Aaron Fox joined the San Antonio Spurs.

With only a few days away from Friday's NBA trade deadline, some teams are looking to join in the fun and make drastic trades of their own. One of those teams is rumored to be the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Sixers reporter Keith Pompey, the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors are interested in trading for Paul George.

Both the Hawks and Warriors are in rebuild mode and are trying to look for the right pieces that could help their franchises. Trae Young is in need of another star to help him. As for Steph Curry and the Warriors, they're looking for another player who could help restore their glory before their veterans call it quits.

