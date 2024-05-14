"Peak Ben McLemore at best" - NBA fans torn over Bronny James' subpar performance at draft combine scrimmage

After playing the first of two NBA combine scrimmages, fans of Bronny James were torn on how he performed. The son of LeBron James is one of the most highly-anticipated prospects for the upcoming draft. Despite not being ranked highly on the draft boards, many are still glued to see what will happen to the young guard.

Bronny showed off in his first NBA combine scrimmage recently. Unfortunately, his performance didn't impress everyone who watched him play. He finished with four points and four rebounds in the game, which many believe isn't a feat that's worth hyping about.

Fans have mixed reactions to the prospect's recent performance and they shared what they think about it. Here are some of what the fans had to say about Bronny's recent game.

"Bronny james is peak ben mcclemore at best," a fan said.

"Did I just watch 4 points be scored," this fan wasn't satisfied with Bronny's four points.

"You know there’s other players in the combine right???" a fan is tired of Bronny being the only prospect to be covered.

"Tired of reading anything about this painfully average player," another fan shared how tired he was of Bronny's exposure.

However, some still believe the young prospect can elevate his game.

"He looks much better with nba spacing," a fan said.

"Kid's got game, no doubt. Runs in the family," one fan is hyped to see Bronny hoop.

There are high expectations for Bronny and how he'll hold up in the professional league. After all, he only played one year in college and struggled mightily on the offensive end.

Teams other than the LA Lakers interested in having a Bronny James workout

The LA Lakers are not the only team that has been confirmed to take interest in drafting Bronny James in the upcoming draft. The Lakers have the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and there have been talks that the franchise could use it to draft James.

Much to everyone's surprise, two or three other teams are interested in hosting a draft workout for the prospect. The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed this but didn't mention which teams are involved.

"I know of at least two or three teams outside of just the Lakers that want to schedule workouts and have meetings with Bronny James," Charania said.

The Lakers have competition in drafting Bronny and keeping his dad on the roster this offseason. Playing together in an NBA team is no secret for LeBron and his son, as that's been his goal before he officially retires from the league. There's speculation that whichever team drafts the point guard this summer could secure the four-time champion in their roster.

