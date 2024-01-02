Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Jan. 2): Latest update on Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton's availability

De'Anthony Melton won't suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers when the Chicago Bulls visit them on Tuesday. Melton is dealing with back soreness, but Tyrese Maxey is healthy and will take his place in the starting lineup.

Another boost to the Sixers is that Joel Embiid is back in the rotation. The reigning MVP has been electric in recent weeks, giving himself an excellent chance of challenging for a second straight Most Valuable Player crown, should his brilliant run continue in the new year.

Apart from Melton, the Sixers have a fully healthy roster. As such, they should feel confident about getting a positive result against the Bulls. Billy Donovan's team has turned a corner in recent weeks and beat the Sixers in their last game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, the Philadelphia 76ers have won seven of their last 10 outings, but two of those three losses have come against Chicago. As such, Nick Nurse's team should be highly motivated to secure a win a prove that they're capable of beating a team that stuttered out the gates to begin the season.

Embiid's return to the rotation should play a significant part in the Philadelphia 76ers' quest to beat the Bulls.

Without Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls will be a threat to the Philadelphia 76ers

Since Zach LaVine was ruled out with injury, the Chicago Bulls have embarked on their best run of the season. In the 15 games he has missed, Billy Donovan's team is 10-5.

Coby White has taken his opportunity in the starting lineup and emerged as the player the Bulls believed he could become when they drafted him in 2019. Without De'Anthony Melton, the Philadelphia 76ers's best point-of-attack defender on the perimeter, the Sixers could struggle to contain White's scoring and probing on the dribble.

In their two recent wins over the Sixers, Embiid played one of those games, but the Bulls still found a way to win. Without LaVine in the rotation, they're playing a more team-oriented style of basketball. In a lot of ways, there are some similarities to how the Sixers have thrived since James Harden left for the LA Clippers.

However, the Bulls may have figured out their offensive woes, and their defense may be trending in the right direction, but they're going to face a highly motivated Sixers team.

Tyrese Maxey could be a significant problem as he looks to get his team back on track and avenge their most recent loss to Chicago. With a fully healthy roster (outside of Melton,) the Sixers will be a force to be reckoned with, and the Bulls could struggle to contain them.