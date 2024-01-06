Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Jan. 6): Latest on Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley’s status

The Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley are expected to play when they host the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The usually dominating 76ers were outclassed 128-92 by the New York Knicks on Friday. Philadelphia will look for a bounce-back game against Utah.

After James Harden was traded to the LA Clippers in the beginning of the season, a lot of questions were raised as to if Philly could be a contender in the East. There was also confusion about who would replace Harden’s production as a playmaker.

The answer?

Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey has excelled as the starting point guard for the 76ers this season, averaging 25.9 points, 6.4 assist and 3.7 rebounds. He is well on his way to being voted an All-Star, and deservedly so. Maxey is crucial to Philly’s championship hopes and should be great Saturday as well for the team to comeback from a tough loss against the Knicks.

Patrick Beverley signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the 76ers in the offseason. His primary role is to come off the bench and provide defensive versatility. Beverley has been crucial in the Philadelphia 76ers (111.5) ranking fourth in team defensive rating. In 32 games this season, he averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

While Tyrese Maxey and Beverley are expected to suit up against the Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't without injury concerns. Tobias Harris exited Friday’s game with a sore left ankle and didn’t return. He is currently listed as day-to-day. Harris played only 24 minutes for five points, four assists and three rebounds.

De’Anthony Melton (back), Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and Robert Covington (knee) are all listed as day-to-day as well and didn’t play against the Knicks. Their status should be tracked in the lead up to Saturday's game.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey reflects on tough loss to New York Knicks

The 76ers have normally blown out teams this season. However, they were on the receiving end Friday. After a 36-point loss against the Knicks, Philly has a lot to think about. The fact that it came against a fellow Eastern Conference contender only makes the defeat much worse.

Four-year guard Tyrese Maxey had a great game, though, finishing with 27 points, nine assists and four rebounds. He reflected on the loss after the game and spoke specifically of the second quarter where they were outplayed 41-25.

“I don't think we took them lightly,” Maxey said. “They just hit us in the mouth at the end of that first (quarter).”

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse spoke about the loss as well:

“Just a really tough night for the ball going in for us. It was 3s, free throws, layups - everything seemed to be not bouncing our way.”