Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov. 19): Latest update on Joel Embiid and Nic Batum availability

Joel Embiid and Nic Batum will be available for the Philadelphia 76ers when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Embiid has not missed a game this season, a trend that will continue for Philly. The reigning MVP has picked up where he left off last season and is the biggest reason for the 76ers’ 9-3 record. Embiid’s presence will be a big boost for the Sixers against the Nets.

Batum, meanwhile, sat out Philadelphia’s last three games for personal reasons. He was rumored to be targeting the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for his return. The 76ers’ injury report, however, does not contain his name, which means that he’ll be available tonight.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nic Batum’s return will bode well for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was named as the team’s starter following the hit-and-run incident suffered by Kelly Oubre Jr. Without Batum on the roster, it has been Robert Covington who has been starting as the small forward.

The Frenchman’s numbers don’t jump out but he is crucial to Philly coach Nick Nurse’s plans. Batum has been their secondary playmaker when Tyrese Maxey is assigned to score more. The veteran’s presence, smarts and basketball IQ have been of a big help to the 76ers.

The return of Nic Batum will only help improve Joel Embiid’s supporting cast. “The Process” leads the NBA in scoring with 31.9 points per game, but will always welcome someone who can help make the team better.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to start another run with Joel Embiid and Nic Batum in the lineup

The Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA-best eight-game winning streak was halted by Indiana in a thrilling 132-126 win on Nov. 14. The 76ers made it back-to-back losses when they succumbed to their nemesis, the Boston Celtics, two nights later.

Philly bounced back with a 126-116 thumping of the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Joel Embiid was his MVP self again with 32 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Atlanta consistently sent double-teams at “The Process,” but he made them pay in different ways.

Nic Batum’s return will boost Philly’s chances of starting a new streak. He has flourished in Nick Nurse’s system whether as a starter or as a role player off the bench.

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid and the 76ers will meet the Brooklyn Nets for the first time since the playoffs. Although the stakes are not as high on Sunday, both are expected to go all out for a win. With a largely healthy lineup, the 76ers will be hoping that they’d be starting another winning run with a win in Brooklyn.