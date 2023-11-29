Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov. 29): Latest update on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s availability

The Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Both are not on the team’s injury report, so they’re guaranteed to be in the starting lineup for the 9:00 a.m. ET tip-off.

The two were spectacular in their demolition of the LA Lakers on Monday. Philly fans will hope that they can sustain their form against the physical Pelicans on the road.

The Sixers start a three-game road swing with a stop at New Orleans. Philly owns a 5-2 record away from their home court. They will feel good about their chances against the Pelicans who are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

A win on Wednesday will extend their winning run to three while extending the New Orleans’ losing streak.

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have been superb this season. The cat-quick guard is the early frontrunner for the Most Improved Player award this season. Embiid, meanwhile, continues to be nearly unstoppable. The back-to-back scoring champ leads the NBA with 32.0 points per game.

With the way they have been playing, Philly fans can make an argument that they have the best duo in the league.

New Orleans Pelicans have their work cut out against an in-form Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers are fresh off handing LeBron James the worst defeat of his career

James has never been at the end of a beatdown the way he did on Monday against the 76ers. He lost by 42 points to the Indiana Pacers in 2019 and was overwhelmed by a 36-point deficit in the NBA Finals once.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers gave the LA Lakers a 138-94 spanking, which is still reverberating across the NBA. Embiid had a triple-double in just three quarters.

The reigning MVP played 31 minutes but ended with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block. In a night basketball fans wanted a fierce battle against Anthony Davis, “The Process” simply dominated the Lakers superstar big man.

Maxey played his part in the big win as well. He had 31 points, eight assists, three rebounds and one steal. For most of the night, the Lakers were left scratching their heads on how to contain his speed, shiftiness and aggressiveness.

If both can bring the same form against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, they’re likely to come out as winners.