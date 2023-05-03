Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - May 3rd, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers needed James Harden to play like the MVP he once was in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics. Without Joel Embiid, Philly urged “The Beard” to be more aggressive and to look for his shots more.

Harden surprised the basketball world with his best performance in the playoffs over the last few seasons. A vintage version of the former MVP took over for the 76ers in the season opener to carry Philadelphia to a stunning 119-115 win.

ESPN @espn JAMES HARDEN STEPS UP FOR THE EMBIID-LESS SIXERS AS THEY TAKE GAME 1 JAMES HARDEN STEPS UP FOR THE EMBIID-LESS SIXERS AS THEY TAKE GAME 1 🔔 https://t.co/fTfLBLlouM

James Harden tied a playoff high with 45 points in Game 1 to go with six assists and two steals. He shot 17-30 from the field, including a sizzling 7-14 clip from behind the arc. His patented step-back three-pointer over Al Horford with 8.7 seconds left was the go-ahead basket.

The Philadelphia 76ers withstood the Boston Celtics' early onslaught and played poised basketball down the stretch to win the game. Boston shot 74% from the field in the first 24 minutes of the game but entered the halftime break leading 66-63.

The Celtics will be desperate to win Game 2 on Wednesday night as they don’t want the series to shift to Philadelphia facing a 0-2 deficit.

Joel Embiid, the newly-named NBA MVP, has been ruled doubtful due to a sprained right knee. Whether he’s available or not could be decided a few hours before tip-off. James Harden vowed that the 76ers will be ready with or without “The Process.”

Where to watch

Game 2 of the second-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will start at 8:00 PM ET. TNT will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also stream the action via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Boston Celtics had better field goal percentage, crushed the Philadelphia 76ers in points in the paint, had more rebounds and dished out more assists. They lost because they couldn’t take care of the ball, particularly late in the game.

Boston had 16 turnovers to Philly’s 8. The Celtics had three of those errors with under three minutes left in the game. They couldn’t put away the resilient 76ers due to their unforced errors.

Boston Celtics @celtics bounce back opportunity coming up bounce back opportunity coming up https://t.co/rt8c3UtEba

The Celtics have had the 76ers’ numbers over the last few years. They had a 3-1 series edge in the regular season as well. Boston knows it can beat Philly. They just have to improve their execution throughout the game.

Joel Embiid’s status remains doubtful. If he plays, the 76ers will have all the momentum to return to Philly with a 2-0 lead in the bag.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Joel Embiid (knee) listed doubtful for Wednesday. Joel Embiid (knee) listed doubtful for Wednesday.

James Harden’s career has been filled with numerous playoff disappointments. He had a superb Game 1 but could start changing fans' perception of him in postseason basketball if sustains his blistering form in Game 2.

Game prediction

Spread: Celtics (-10)

Total (O/U): 218

Moneyline: 76ers (+410) vs. Celtics (-520)

The Boston Celtics can’t afford to lose another game. Joel Embiid could be back anytime. They will have to beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night or face a nearly impossible task of beating Philly in four of the next six games.

Boston showed last season against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat that they know how to play better when their backs are against the wall. Game 2 is a must-win game for them and they will deliver.

Boston Celtics 125, Philadelphia 76ers 115

