Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for February 12 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. They last met Nov. 21, a game that Cleveland won 122-119. Darius Garland had 32 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Joel Embiid had 32 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals.

The 76ers lead the all-time series 116-108 and the past 10 games 8-2.

Philly is coming off of a 119-113 win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Tyrese Maxey had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The 76ers struggled recently after Embiid’s injury and won just two of their past 10 games. They are fifth in the East with a 31-21 record.

While Philly has struggled, Cleveland has been prolific and is in the middle of a league-best nine-game win streak. The Cavs’ most-recent win came against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 18 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in the 119-95 win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers injury reports

The Philadelphia 76ers have been marred by injuries to crucial players this season. Tyrese Maxey missed significant time with an ankle injury. When he returned to the lineup, Philly was dealt a huge injury blow in the shape of reigning MVP Embiid.

Darius Garland missed 19 straight games with a broken jaw, while Evan Mobley missed 22 straight with knee injury. However, the two are back and the Cleveland Cavaliers look more formidable than ever.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for February 12, 2024

Joel Embiid is expected to be out for six to eight weeks, as per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Nicolas Batum (hamstring), Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) as well. Mo Bamba is questionable with a knee injury.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid Out Left meniscus tear Nicolas Batum Out Hamstring Robert Covington Out Knee De'Anthony Melton Out Back Mo Bamba Questionable Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for February 12, 2024

After weathering the storm for an extended time with injuries to Garland and Mobley, the Cleveland Cavaliers are fairly healthy at the moment. The only name in its injury report is that of Ty Jerome. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle on Jan. 23. Jerome remains out indefinitely.

Player Status Injury Ty Jerome Out Right ankle injury

When will Joel Embiid return?

Shams Charania reported on Feb. 7 that Joel Embiid is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee to fix a meniscus tear. Philadelphia 76ers team president Daryl Morey expressed optimism that Embiid would return in time for a possible postseason run. He said:

“We’re hopeful. Feedback has been more good than bad since we first heard about what led to his procedure. So, we’re hopeful and we’re building the team to make it better this year. Obviously, it’s not at 100 percent. But with Joel playing at an MVP level, hopefully, he could get back to that. And this is a year that we have a real shot.”

