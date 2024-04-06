Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups and depth chart for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will compete in a cross-conference matchup. While the Grizzlies sit outside of playoff contention, the 76ers will be looking to improve their standing in the stacked Eastern Conference. Fueled by the return of reigning MVP Joel Embiid, the team has won three straight, most recently beating the Miami Heat.

Currently, the team is sitting just one game behind the Heat in the Eastern Conference standings, with the two teams likely to compete in the play-in tournament. Should the standings hold steady, the two teams would battle it out for the seventh seed in the playoffs.

With just five games left in the season, including the game in Memphis, let's take a look at the injuries, starting lineups and depth charts for both teams.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies injuries, starting lineups and depth chart for April 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Prior to Saturday night's game, at the time of publication, only the Philadelphia 76ers have submitted their injury reports. However, we will be using the previous day's injury report for the Grizzlies. With that in mind, let's take a look at the injury reports.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

The 76ers will be without Robert Covington, who is dealing with a left bone bruise, and De'Anthony Melton who is dealing with spine stress. In addition, Mo Bamba, Nic Batum, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey are all listed as questionable.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

The Grizzlies were without Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr. and John Konchar for their most recent game. In addition, the team had Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke all listed as day to day on the previous day's injury report. Ja Morant continues to be out.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 5 | 2023-24 NBA season

Now that we've looked at the injuries both teams are dealing with, and which players will be sidelined, let's take a look at the predicted starting lineups and depth chart for both teams.

Note: ** indicates player who is listed as day to day.

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart and starting lineups

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey** Cameron Payne Jeff Downtin Jr. SG Kyle Lowry Ricky Council IV



SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Buddy Hield PF Tobias Harris** Nicolas Batum KJ Martin C Joel Embiid** Paul Reed Mo Bamba**

Memphis Grizzlies depth chart and starting lineups

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Scotty Pippen Jr. Jordan Goodwin Zavier Simpson SG Luke Kennard** SF GG Jackson Maozinha Pereira



PF Santi Aldama** Jake LaRavia Lamar Stevens C Jaren Jackson Jr.** Trey Jemison

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies key matchups

The big matchup in the Philadelphia vs. Memphis game will see the reigning Defensive Player of the Year face off with the reigning MVP. Should Joel Embiid play against the Grizzlies, look for him and Jaren Jackson Jr. to have an interesting matchup.

In addition, with Scotty Pippen Jr. impressing in recent games, look for the backcourt matchup between him and Tyrese Maxey. With both young players playing some good basketball lately, the guard battle could certainly be an interesting one.