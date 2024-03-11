Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 10, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks matchup was a key battle in the Eastern standings, as the playoff race heats up. The Knicks hosted the Sixers in the famed Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. Looking to stop their three-game losing streak, the Sixers won 79-73. The Knicks had moved up to fourth in the East heading into the game, with their last win coming against the Orlando Magic.

The injury report was lengthy. The Knicks were without OG Anunoby, who was rested with an elbow issue. New York was also missing Julius Randle, who remains out with a shoulder injury. Mitchell Robinson remained out as well.

The Sixers are slumping as they await the return of Joel Embiid. Things are only getting worse for them. Tyrese Maxey was out on Sunday with a concussion. Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton were still out, as the Sixers struggled with depth.

The two still came to play on Sunday, even if the offense was lacking.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Previous Matchups

Sunday’s game was the third meeting of four between the Eastern foes this season. The Knicks won both games on the road.

In the first matchup, New York won 128-92 in Philly. Jalen Brunson scored 29 points to lead New York to the win.

The Knicks also took Game 2 in Philly, 110-96, on February 22. Tyrese Maxey’s 35 points were not enough as Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to lead the Knicks to the win.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Players Stats and Box Scores

Philadelphia 76ers Player’s Stats and Box Scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P % FTM FTA FT% +/- T. Harris 11 12 2 2 0 3 5 14 35.7 0 4 0.0 1 3 33.3 -3 M. Bamba 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 50.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -8 K. Lowry 8 2 3 1 0 2 3 8 37.5 2 5 0.4 0 0 0.0 -14 C. Payne 7 1 5 0 1 2 3 13 23.0 1 6 16.7 0 0 0.0 +12 K. Oubre Jr. 18 10 3 3 0 3 6 19 31.5 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 -4 N. Batum 0 5 0 2 0 1 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 +18 D. Bazley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 K. Martin 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -3 P. Reed 13 7 1 0 4 1 5 8 62.5 2 2 100.0 1 2 50.0 +13 B. Hield 16 7 3 1 0 1 6 9 66.7 4 6 66.7 0 0 0.0 +19 T. Smith DNP R. Council IV DNP

New York Knicks Player’s Stats and Box Scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P % FTA FTM FT% +/- P. Achiuwa 8 9 0 2 3 3 2 8 25.0 1 3 33.3 3 4 75.0 +4 I. Hartenstein 3 10 4 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 +10 J. Brunson 19 3 8 0 0 2 6 22 27.2 1 9 11.1 6 8 75.0 +2 J. Hart 9 11 2 2 0 6 4 13 30.7 1 7 14.2 0 0 0.0 -2 D. DiVincenzo 15 9 3 2 1 4 6 17 35.2 3 12 25.0 0 0 0.0 +1 B. Bogdanovic 10 1 0 0 0 2 4 8 50.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 -12 J. Sims 4 6 0 2 1 1 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -18 M. McBride 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 5 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -8 A. Burks 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 2 2 100.0 -7 M. Robinson DNP O. Anunoby DNP