Phoenix Suns' 22-point comeback after dog pissing on court tickles NBA fans' fantasies: "Barkley is a great dog name"

The Phoenix Suns hosted the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Suns' had a weak first half with multiple turnovers and King's quick-paced offense proved too much for the Suns in the last minutes of the half, as the Kings took a 68-51 lead.

However, it wasn't the performance of the Sun's players but a puppy race that took the spotlight during the halftime break. A dog accidentally urinated and left a puddle on the court, causing a lighthearted and unexpected moment.

The video of the incident quickly gained attention on social media and news outlets, sparking humorous reactions from fans and spectators. One fan said:

"Barkley is such a good dog name"

The fan referenced the Phoenix Suns' Forward Charles Barkley, who played from 1992-1996.

Other fans also said:

Given the nature of halftime dog races at basketball arenas, the race was already quite hectic. There was a lot of huddling at the starting line with toys to help the dogs navigate because they weren't quite sure where to go.

NBA League Pass gave basketball fans worldwide the opportunity to watch the competition. A dog had previously urinated on the Suns' floor in 2022, so this wasn't the first time.

How did the Phoenix Suns come back from a 22-point deficit against the Sacramento Kings?

Right from the start of the second half, Kevin Durant came out aggressive. He hit his first 3-pointer, notably the Suns' only three other than Grayson Allen's. However, the Kings continued to rally up points, with Domantas Sabonis leading the charge to extend their lead to 21 points.

The Kings' lead remained at 21 to 15 points for the third quarter. The Suns could not stop the Kings from attacking, which resulted in numerous makes.

With less than two minutes left, the Suns shortened the lead to 13 after an Eric Gordon three. While being outplayed for most of the quarter, the Suns outscored the Kings 33-28. Following the third quarter, the Suns trailed 96-84.

The King's largest lead went up to 22 in the fourth. However, when the lead was cut to 15, the Suns gained an offensive rhythm with the crowd waiting to erupt. Keegan Murray's 3-pointer after an offensive rebound felt like the dagger.

Frank Vogel changed his rotations and decided to go with a small ball lineup with Kevin Durant at center to keep up with the Kings' speed, igniting the team. Threes from Allen started an eruption and the defensive flaws of the Kings were on notice. Gordon's three-pointer matched the score and soon enough, the Suns took the lead thanks to free throws from Durant.

Durant went to the line with 1.6 seconds left and made two more free throws. Malik Monk missed a fading three-point attempt with a chance to win the game. Suns came out with a 119–117 win.

