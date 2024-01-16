Phoenix Suns Injury Report (January 16): Will Bol Bol and Bradley Beal play against the Sacramento Kings?

Bol Bol will not be available for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings but will have Bradley Beal. The backup big man has been dealing with a right foot sprain since the start of January. He has been a staple in the Suns’ injury list over the past two weeks.

Beal, meanwhile, has been healthy for the Suns since missing five games due to an ankle injury. “Big Panda” returned on Dec. 29 in Phoenix’s 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He hasn’t appeared on the injury report since then.

Bradley Beal’s availability is crucial to the Suns. They are on a two-game winning streak and are looking to extend it against the Sacramento Kings. Phoenix will have a very good chance of getting the W as both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will also play.

What happened to Bol Bol and Bradley Beal?

Bol Bol has played in just seven of the Phoenix Suns’ 39 games. He has been healthy most of the time but can hardly crack the starting center rotation.

The Sudanese, however, injured his ankle on Jan. 5 against the Miami Heat. Bol played 10 minutes and finished with four points, three rebounds and one assist.

The seldom-used center was cleared to play against the LA Lakers on Thursday and played 17 minutes. He then missed Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after complaining of foot soreness. The Phoenix Suns decided to keep him out on Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings.

Bradley Beal’s long list of injuries started in the preseason. His lower back strain was the main reason he has just played 15 out of the Phoenix Suns’ 39 games. Three games into his return from the said injury, he sprained his ankle against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15, forcing him to miss the team’s next five games.

The former Washington Wizards star returned to the lineup on Dec. 29 and has been a fixture in the starting lineup since. The Phoenix Suns are desperately hoping he has shrugged off injuries as he will play a crucial part in them trying to win the championship.

Bradley Beal scored a season-high 37 points versus the LA Lakers on Thursday. Phoenix is hoping he gets his groove back with still more games to play.

When will Bol Bol return?

The Suns have not given a definite time frame for his return. Due to the recurrence of the injury, he will be re-evaluated while the Phoenix hosts Sacramento on Tuesday. The team will likely give an update once the re-evaluation is finished.

How to watch the Kings vs Suns game?

Basketball fans can watch the action between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The same can also be viewed via the NBA League Pass. NBC Sports California, Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports are the local networks that will cover the game live.

