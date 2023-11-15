Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov. 15): Latest update on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's availability

The Phoenix Suns are set to play against the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at the Footprint Center in Arizona. The Suns are on a two-game losing streak, but it could be a great boost for them to snap Minnesota's seven-game winning streak. Here's the latest Phoenix Suns injury report for Nov. 15.

According to the Suns' latest injury report, three players are listed as probable and one is listed as out. Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon should be available to play unless their injuries flare up before tip-off. Damion Lee is still not cleared to return after undergoing knee surgery a couple of months ago.

Booker has only played two games this season due to a foot injury, but he's been dealing with a calf strain recently. Beal is still nursing a lower back injury, but has played in the Suns' last three games. Gordon missed his first game of the season on Sunday because of a sore left shoulder.

More great news for the Phoenix Suns is Kevin Durant will be available to play and their "Big 3" will finally make their regular season debut. The Suns were one of the favorites to contend in the Western Conference after acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in the offseason.

Durant remains one of the best players in the world when healthy, while Devin Booker proved in last season's playoffs that he's a Top 10 caliber player. Booker has played very well in his two games this season, averaging 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face each other for the 125th time in the regular season on Wednesday night. The Suns are 80-44 against the Timberwolves all time and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

However, it's a different story this season since the Suns are currently struggling with a 4-6 record, while the Timberwolves are tied with the second-best record in the league at 8-2. The Timberwolves are also riding an eight-game winning streak heading into Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards has been playing like an MVP, averaging 27.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert finally found a way to work together and the rest of their role players perfectly fit the team.

On the other hand, the Suns have been unfortunate with injuries to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Kevin Durant cannot carry the team to wins the whole time, so it will be great to see Phoenix healthy against one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

