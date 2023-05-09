Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2023 | Game 5

The Phoenix Suns’ bench finally bared its teeth, helping Kevin Durant and Devin Booker beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. Phoenix survived another gritty back-and-forth against Denver who had a monster night from Nikola Jokic.

KD and “Book” combined for 72 points, 18 assists, 17 rebounds and three steals. Phoenix, however, could not have won the game without the boost from Landry Shamet who dropped 19 points. The oft-used guard had scored 12 points in the entire postseason before his explosion on Sunday.

The Suns didn’t have Chris Paul in their second straight win. Booker handed out a career-postseason high of 12 assists as he handled primary playmaking duties. Durant added six on that end. Even without Paul, Phoenix ended the night with the same assists as Denver (28).

“CP3” remains out due to a left groin strain. The Phoenix Suns will need Devin Booker to continue his elite playmaking without “The Point God.”

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic exploded for 53 points on 20-30 shooting and added 11 assists in Game 4. Jamal Murray also played well, finishing with 28 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Despite both of them putting in good performances, Denver still couldn’t beat the Suns.

The Nuggets will find themselves in big trouble if they can’t limit Durant and Booker while someone from the bench steps up.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the series between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will start at 10:00 PM ET. TNT will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Phoenix Suns have had no shot at beating the Denver Nuggets if either Kevin Durant or Devin Booker has a so-so game. If one of their superstars has a rough shooting night, they’re going to struggle badly.

Durant and Booker know that they can’t have a night off. They will continue to be aggressive, look for their shots and live with the outcome of their efforts.

The Denver Nuggets know those two need to be on song. They just have not been able to contain them in back-to-back games. Maybe Denver will find its defensive mojo and give one of Phoenix’s superstars a poor outing.

The Nuggets will still be confident that they’re in good shape entering Game 5. They lost back-to-back games that could have gone either way.

Denver will hope that one or two of their supporting cast will step up big to help Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have provided decent defense with limited impact on offense. Both of them will have to do much better to help the Nuggets grab a crucial 3-2 series lead.

Game prediction

Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 227.5

Moneyline: Suns (+180) vs. Nuggets (-225)

The Denver Nuggets have not been able to capitalize on Chris Paul’s absence due to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s superb Games 3 and 4. Denver will adjust and make life more difficult for the Phoenix Suns' two elite scorers.

Nikola Jokic will sustain his mind-boggling form and lead the Nuggets to a 3-2 advantage in their series.

Denver Nuggets 125, Phoenix Suns 120

