  • Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores for February 25, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores for February 25, 2024

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Feb 25, 2024 19:58 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores

On Sunday afternoon, the LA Lakers are slated to take on the Phoenix Suns in a nationally televised matchup. This will mark the fourth and final meeting of the year betweeen these two teams.

Heading into Sunday, the Lakers hold a 2-1 lead in the season series. The last time they faced off was January 17th. Phoenix ended up winning this matchup by a final score of 127-109.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the LA Lakers have a record of 1-1. As for the Suns, they have lost both of their matchups since the break.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers box score and stats (February 25, 2024)

Phoenix Suns box score and stats

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Grayson Allen000000-00-00-0
Kevin Durant000000-00-00-0
Drew Eubanks000000-00-00-0
Eric Gordon000000-00-00-0
Devin Booker000000-00-00-0
Royce O'Neal000000-00-00-0
Thaddeus Young000000-00-00-0
Bol Bol000000-00-00-0
Josh Okogie000000-00-00-0
Udoka Azubuike000000-00-00-0
Saben Lee000000-00-00-0
Nasir Little000000-00-00-0
Theo Maledon000000-00-00-0
David Roddy 000000-00-00-0

LA Lakers box score and stats

PointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksFG3FGFT
Rui Hachimura000000-00-00-0
LeBron James000000-00-00-0
Anthony Davis000000-00-00-0
Austin Reaves000000-00-00-0
D'Angelo Russell000000-00-00-0
Spender Dinwiddie000000-00-00-0
Taurean Prince000000-00-00-0
Max Christie000000-00-00-0
Jaxson Hayes000000-00-00-0
Jalen Hood-Schifino000000-00-00-0
Dylan Windler000000-00-00-0
Maxwell Lewis000000-00-00-0

