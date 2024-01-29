Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for January 29 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns are set to visit the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Monday night as they continue their grueling seven-game road trip. The Suns have lost two of their first three games of the trip to the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. The Heat, on the other hand, are looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

It's the second and final meeting of the season between the Suns and Heat. The Suns blew out the Heat on their first matchup of the campaign 113-97 last Jan. 5 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Grayson Allen was on fire for the Suns in that game with a game-high 31 points.

Monday's game will also be the 71st regular-season matchup between the two franchises since their first-ever meeting on Jan. 7, 1989. The Suns are ahead 38-32 in the all-time series and have won six of their last 10 games against Miami.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for January 29, 2024

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been ravaged by injuries this season. The Suns have endured a lot of injuries early in the campaign with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal missing time. Kevin Durant also missed a bunch of injuries last month.

Meanwhile, the Heat lost Tyler Herro for almost the entire month of November due to a sprained ankle. Jimmy Butler also had his fair share of injuries this month, while Bam Adebayo missed time back in December with a hip issue.

Phoenix Suns injury report for Jan. 29

The Phoenix Suns have three players on the injury report for Monday's contest. Bol Bol and Damion Lee remain out with a right foot sprain and right knee injury, respectively. Jusuf Nurkic is likely a game-time decision due to a sprained left thumb.

Player Status Injury Bol Bol Out Right Foot Sprain Damion Lee Out Right Meniscus Surgery Jusuf Nurkic Game-Time Decision Left Thumb Sprain

Miami Heat injury report for Jan. 29

The Miami Heat only has one player injured for the game against the Phoenix Suns. Dru Smith remains out for the remained of the season due to a right knee surgery. R.J. Hampton, Orlando Robinson and Cole Swider are all out and assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury R.J. Hampton Out G League Assignment Orlando Robinson Out G League Assignment Dru Smith Out Right Knee Surgery Cole Swider Out G League Assignment

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat?

The Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBA TV, Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports and Bally Sports Sun.

It's also available on radio stations SiriusXM NBA Radio across the United States, ESPN 620 and KSUN 1400 AM in Phoenix, and AM 560 Sports WQAM WAQI 710 AM in South Florida. Live streaming choices include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

