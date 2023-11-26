Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Prediction and betting tips | November 26, 2023

The Phoenix Suns head to the Big Apple as they look to extend their winning streak when they play the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday (Nov.26). The hosts pulled off a 110-89 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game, while the Knicks beat Miami Heat 100-98 at home. The all-time regular contest between the two teams sees Phoenix take the lead with a 71-65 advantage. The last time both teams met was in January, with the Knicks winning 102-83.

The Suns have been incredible in their last six games, winning all of them, and are placed third in the West with a 10-6 record. Despite the absence of Bradley Beal, the duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have led from the front to notch up wins. The Knicks have had a shaky campaign so far winning nine games and dropping six to take the sixth place in the East standings. They have won four of their last five games.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Phoenix Suns (10-6) vs New York Knicks (9-6)

Date and time: November 26, 2023, 6 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Preview

The Suns are favorites heading into this game as they look to land their seventh straight win. The team has been prolific on offense and is seventh in the league. However, their rebounding is concerning as they take 19th place on that front. Durant (31.4 points) leads from the front with Booker coming in second with 29.6 points and 8.6 assists per game this season.

The Knicks will bank on Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett to deliver in this key clash. Their defense is better placed than that of the Suns, and they will look to restrict their opponents in what promises to be a scoring fest. Quentin Grimes, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mitchell Robinson, and Josh Hart have been key contributors and depth will play a key role for NY.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineup

Durant (foot) is listed as questionable against the Knicks. Should he miss the clash, the Suns will field their previous game lineup with Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Keita Bates-Diop, and Jusuf Nurkic.

New York will have their usual starters: Quentin Grimes, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Mitchell Robinson.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: betting tips

Kevin Durant has been the best player for Phoenix and has a 28.5 o/u heading into this matchup. He's -108 over and -118 under. Booker is next to watch out for with 27.5 o/u with -125 over and -109 under. For the Knicks, keep an eye out for Brunson with 24.5 o/u with -109 over and -125 under.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Prediction

Phoenix has been on a hot run with six straight wins though injuries have been a key factor. With Beal out and Durant questionable, the team will struggle against the gritty Knicks. The latter have played good basketball, but will still have to bring their A-game against the Suns. Expect the hosts to land a close win.