PHOTO: Anthony Edwards and his firstborn dotingly stare at each other as girlfriend Jeanine Robel watches on

Anthony Edwards became a father for the first time early last month, welcoming baby A.J.E. with his girlfriend Jeanine Robel. Edwards exited a game to be with Robel and witness the birth of his firstborn.

In a recent post on her Instagram stories, Robel shared an image of herself carrying baby A.J.E., with Edwards playfully staring at their child. It was an adorable family picture, which might be the first public post of the trio together.

Edwards and Robel made their relationship public back in January last year, but they have likely been dating since 2022. Robel has a son named Krue with rapper Chief Keef, whom she previously dated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a photo of the Timberwolves star starting at baby A.J.E.:

Jeanine Robel shared this on her Instagram stories.

Also Read: "I'm stealing it" - Damian Lillard and A'ja Wilson left amazed by Anthony Edwards' dizzying moves

Anthony Edwards left game to witness birth of his child

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed the Sacramento Kings at the Target Center on March 1. Edwards started the game and played in the first two quarters, finishing with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Timberwolves then ruled Edwards out for the second half, which baffled some fans who were worried that he might have suffered an injury. However, the team explained that his absence was due to "personal reasons."

It was then mentioned during the broadcast that Edwards left the game at halftime because Jeanine Robel was about to give birth. He went straight to the hospital to become a father for the very first time. The Kings took advantage to take a 124-120 win over Minnesota.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Anthony Edwards shoes: 2x NBA All-Star debuts "AE1" McDonald's All American Game colorway

Can Anthony Edwards lead Timberwolves to playoff success?

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are officially back in the playoffs after the Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. The Timberwolves had a chance to do it on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, but they came up short 109-101.

Minnesota was atop the Western Conference standings for the majority of the season before slowing down after the All-Star break. Karl-Anthony Towns' injury played a factor, while Edwards has had some off nights.

The Timberwolves will be in the playoffs and they are likely to have a homecourt advantage. However, the West is too deep so there won't be any easy matchups against teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings or Phoenix Suns.

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama breaks down comparison with 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert’s defense after 7 block night