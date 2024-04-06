“Pigs are flying!”: NBA fans in disbelief as Doc Rivers owns blame for Bucks' losing streak

Doc Rivers isn’t having a great season with the Milwaukee Bucks since he took over the head coach job from Adrian Griffin. Previously, Rivers received heavy criticism for putting the blame on players rather than himself for losing games. However, recently the Bucks coach took the blame on himself for recent losses, leaving fans in disbelief.

The Bucks have lost all of their last three games and what is more concerning is the fact that all those losses have come against weaker teams. They have lost all three of their last games against the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies, all out of the playoffs picture.

Recently, NBA Central reposted Eric Nehm, the Bucks’ beat reporter’s, post on Twitter. The post had Doc Rivers saying that the losses were because of his failure as a coach.

"The last three were against three bad teams. To me, that's inexcusable. For all of us. As I told them, this is on me. I gotta figure out what we gotta do to play at a higher pace."

The fans on X/Twitter were in disbelief finding Rivers finally owning up to the losses. Reacting to the post, speechless NBA fans reacted with hilarious comments.

One of the fans wrote:

“Pigs are flying! I repeat, pigs are flying!”

Another fan wrote that Rivers took accountability to keep his job. The fan commented,

“Bro just showed up to get paid. That’s it,” the fan wrote.

A fan with the user name NYCDaFuture took a sarcastic jab at Doc Rivers.

“Keep being a Great Coach Doc Rivers.. Damian Lillard Will Leave N come to the Knicks, the fan commented.”

“He should be out, making them look weak,” Emmanuel....i" wrote.

One of the fans with the username Grazely said that no matter what Rivers says, the losses will be on him.

“You don’t have to TAKE the blame. It will be on you no matter what,” the fan wrote.

MFFL commented, “Inexcusable. for all of us.” Even when he says he takes blame he has to throw a little shade in there."

To be fair to Rivers, this isn't the first time he has taken the blame for the loss. Earlier in March, when the Bucks lost to the Sacramento Kings, Rivers had said that it was his fault that he failed to prepare his players correctly. However, taking accountability for the recent losses doesn't exempt Rivers from the blame.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks win the title under Doc Rivers?

When the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Damian Lillard, they became the instant favorite to win the title this season. However, in light of the recent losses, it is hard to put them in the category of title contenders this season.

When the Milwaukee Bucks hired Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin, they were expected to improve on the defensive end of the floor. When Griffin coached the Bucks, the team was 21st in defensive ratings. Under Rivers the Bucks have certainly improved their defense, however, they haven’t been able to capitalize on it.

Since Rivers has taken over the coaching job, the Bucks have seen steady improvement on both ends of the floor. They are currently ranked 9th in offensive ratings and have climbed to 9th in defensive ratings from 21st. Despite the improvement, they haven’t been able to win games as much as they did under Griffin.

The Bucks have a heavy duty coming up in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics are clearly the best team in the league. The Indiana Pacers have defeated the Bucks four out of five times this season. Getting past the fully healthy Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn’t be that easy either.

Overall, with the pace the Bucks are playing under Doc Rivers, it would be hard for them to even reach the Conference Finals.

Perhaps the only way these consecutive losses could be ignored is because of the injuries to one superstar player in each of these games. Lillard missed games against the Wizards and the Grizzlies, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game against the Raptors. Despite that, the Bucks under Doc Rivers look far away from looking like a title contender.