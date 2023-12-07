“Play in a sh*thole like Las Vegas”, "If Buddy Hield slip again I'm calling City Hall": NBA fans lament red and blue court ahead of Pacers-Bucks clash

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks are ready to face each other in the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinal. Ahead of the game between the two semifinalists, the league revealed the court for the semifinal and the final. However, it seems like fans are not falling in line with the league’s sense of aesthetics.

Commenting on the video that the Pacers had uploaded on their official “X” (formerly Twitter), one of the fans wrote, “get that shit right if buddy heild slip again im calling city hall.” Another angry fan wrote, “Truly sorry this amazing team has to play in a shithole like Las Vegas.”

Here are some of the comments from the NBA fans on “X”

NBA unveils the In-Season court ahead of Pacers and Bucks semifinals

The NBA is reaching the final stage of the inaugural In-Season Tournament with four teams fighting for the NBA Cup in Las Vegas. Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers would compete for the final from the Eastern Conference, and the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference.

Ahead of the semifinals on Thursday, the league unveiled the court for the final stages with a new design in T-Mobile Arena. The court has been designed with the same theme as the team-specific designs that were used throughout the tournament.

The In-Season Tournament logo is placed above the NBA Cup in the midcourt and the lanes. The court is painted from edge to edge in a deep blue color with a large strip that runs from one lane to another, just like an airport runway in Vegas. The color combination is also taken from the league’s iconic logo.

The sidelines are also in red colors that are filled with advertisements for Michelob ULTRA and Las Vegas. These red colors fade to a blue color along the baselines.

Whereas the fans are not fully in line with the league’s idea, the players have shown excitement regarding the design of the court. Damian Lillard said that the color combination of the court gives it a vibe like a boxing match, so that was exciting.

So far, the In-Season Tournament has been a huge success for the league. The quarterfinals already had the vibe of a playoff game. It is expected that the Semifinals and the Final will get even wilder.