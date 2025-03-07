"Players come back broken legs to play Lakers" - NBA fans in stitches as Kristaps Porzingis self-reports his return status for Celtics after illness

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined for four straight games due to an illness. His absence will likely end on Saturday when the Celtics have to defend homecourt against one of their rivals, the LA Lakers.

Porzingis himself announced his return in a rather unconventional manner. He posted a photo of him wearing a Celtics jacket on Instagram, and one of the commenters asked if he was playing against the Lakers. Porzingis responded to the comment by confirming that he would suit up against LA.

Porzingis' return to action has caused quite a stir. Some fans commented that injured players always seem to get healthy when their team is slated to face LA.

"Sounds right... players come back broken legs to play the lakers lol," one fan wrote.

"They all magically get healthy when they play the LA GOLD MINE. Hahaha they know the baddies will be out!!!," another commented.

"You gotta love how Lakers just cures players, lol," a person said.

Meanwhile, some fans are either happy that Porzingis is returning to action or find it amusing that he announced his own return — including Celtics writer Noa Dalzell.

"Kristaps Porzingis breaking his own injury news is hilarious lol," Dalzell tweeted.

"They are just regular guys tweeting," one person said.

"Well that’s one bright spot for Boston sports today," a fan posted.

While Porzingis has already announced that he is coming back, the Celtics still have two players listed as questionable: guard Jrue Holiday (finger) and forward Sam Hauser (ankle).

Luka Doncic's comments about injured players suiting up against Lakers rings true as Kristaps Porzingis announces his return

Kristaps Porzings returning to action after a four-game absence in the middle of the regular season shouldn't be that big of a deal. However, he is returning to action against the LA Lakers, which is why it's catching attention.

That's because there is a conspiracy theory stating that players always seem to come back from an injury when it's time to play against LA. In fact, Lakers star Luka Doncic might already be a believer in this theory.

That's thanks to LA Clippers forward Norman Powell, who has not played since after the All-Star break save for one game — against the Lakers on Sunday. Prior to that contest, Powell had been sidelined due to a left patellar tendinopathy. He suited up against the Lakers but exited early, as he injured his hamstring and has not played since.

After the game, Doncic commented on the validity of the theory regarding injured players suiting up against the Lakers. The same comments have now been reposted after Porzingis announced his return.

"I didn't believe it before but they say if somebody's out a long time, then they play against the Lakers," Doncic said. "I didn't believe that (for a) long time but obviously it's the Lakers so I think that's normal."

Kristaps Porzingis was listed out due to an unspecified illness, so there's every chance he's feeling better already. It makes even more sense that he announced his return since he would be the first to determine if he's already feeling better, so it neither proves nor disproves the theory.

However, if both Jrue Holiday and Sam Hauser return, the theory might gain more credibility.

