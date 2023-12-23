"Playing out of his mind right now": 76ers scripting scoring record and Joel Embiid's 13 games straight of 30-10 draws wild fan reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers registered their 19th win of the season by defeating the Toronto Raptors, led by superstar Joel Embiid and sitting comfortably with the third-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference. Behind the win, huge numbers produced by the Sixers' top three players captured the amazement of their loyal fanbase.

Joel Embiid registered a near triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while also blocking four shots and shooting 52% from the field. Embiid has now registered at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in his last 13 consecutive games.

Tobias Harris followed through with 33 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five three-pointers while Tyrese Maxey had 33 points of his own along with 10 assists, four rebounds and four threes.

The dominance of the Philadelphia 76ers' top three players is just astonishing and fans appreciate how they meshed with each other:

"Embiid playing out of his mind right now. Clear MVP right now," said Tyro Investing on X, formerly Twitter.

One fan even mocked the debate that Nikola Jokic is better than the reigning league MVP:

A few fans see that Embiid, Maxey and Harris are the new big three players in the NBA right now:

Of course, since this is the internet, there will be an opposite reaction to the praises that the Sixers got as well:

Joel Embiid turns his ankle as Philadelphia 76ers win over Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to score a win over the Toronto Raptors, but the team was left quite concerned about how Joel Embiid injured his ankle during the game.

The big man played it through and was able to provide the team with a near-triple-double performance but the team doctors are taking a precaution ahead of his next game, according to team head coach Nick Nurse:

"He is a little sore. A turned ankle there. [Team doctors] didn't say much. I think he was ok. Obviously, [he] stayed in the game and didn't change any part of his rotation," said Nick Nurse. "Imagine it is a turn, played through it... I'm sure it will be sore tomorrow. We are going to have to monitor for the next couple of days before we get on the plane."

The Philadelphia 76ers have four more road games starting with the Miami Heat on Christmas Day. The Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls are their next opponents to round up 2023.

Watch: Nick Nurse talks about Joel Embiid's ankle injury at the 2:35-minute mark