"Prepping to defeat a Canadian" - NBA fans hilariously angle in Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef as Timberwolves practice to 'Not Like Us'

The inevitable happened as the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud reached the NBA when the Minnesota Timberwolves played "Not Like Us" during their practice on Sunday. Fans reacted to it on social media as the world continues to be entertained by the beef between the two rappers.

Things escalated between Drake and Kendrick back in March when Metro Boomin dropped "Like That" followed by a back-and-forth diss tracks. One of the tracks titled "Euphoria" was the first to crossover in the NBA after it was played on "Inside the NBA."

The Timberwolves joined in on the fun as "Not Like Us" was played during their Sunday practice inside the Ball Arena. The song went viral due to its party beat and has been hailed by critics as a certified hit.

NBA fans reacted to the Minnesota Timberwolves' choice of music during practice on social media. Some fans even pointed out that the Timberwolves are preparing to beat a Canadian, alluding to Jamal Murray. It should also be pointed out that Drake is also from Canada.

"Prepping to defeat a Canadian. Nice," a fan wrote.

"Nuggets are cooked," another fan claimed.

"I would be surprised if this was on NBA 2K25 soundtrack," one fan commented.

Most fans seem to be enjoying the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Some fans are leaning towards Drake following the release of "The Heart Part 6," while others thought Kendrick is still ahead since "Not Like Us" has a mainstream appeal and could be a huge hit.

"Beating Drake at his own game," one fan remarked.

"Oh man .. got that killer mentality," a fan commented.

"I don't even know how anyone ever got hyped listening to Drake. Dude's music always been soft shopping at CVS type music," another fan wrote.

Timberwolves get win in Game 2, take 2-0 lead over defending champions

The Minnesota Timberwolves completely took homecourt advantage over the defending champions Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves played great defense despite the absence of Rudy Gobert, who missed the game after his girlfriend gave birth to their son.

Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker made things hard for Jamal Murray, who shot 3-for-18 from the field and scored just eight points. Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns did the same to Nikola Jokic, who still put up 16 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists.

Edwards and Towns led the way for Minnesota in the 106-80 win in front of a stunned Ball Arena crowd. Both stars scored 27 points as they take a 2-0 series lead heading into Games 3 and 4 at home. They have a chance to sweep the defending champs and move on to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.