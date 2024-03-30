"Prime Dray would nail those balls": NBA fans get riled up after Draymond Green misses kick on Grant Williams' groin

Draymond Green can't stop getting himself into trouble. He was close to getting a flagrant foul against the Charlotte Hornets after he almost kicked Grant Williams in the groin, which got NBA fans chirping on Reddit.

In the fourth quarter, with over eight minutes remaining on the clock, Green got a pass from Chris Paul, after which he was being defended closely by Williams. With no space to move, Green kicked out his right foot, which almost hit Williams in the groin.

Both players got into a close confrontation; however, lucky for Green, he escaped the situation with no technical foul.

Reacting to the incident, NBA fans made some hilarious comments on a post from Reddit.

One of the fans wrote,

"He's washed. Prime dray would nail those balls."

Another fan commented:

"Prime Draymond could kick balls as good or better than Justin Tucker or Ronaldo."

Here are some reactions from fans on Reddit.

Green was ejected in the game against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors star faced the ejection after aggressively getting in front of the officials.

Draymond Green calls game official ni**a before the ejection against Magic

Draymond Green got ejected against the Orlando Magic within four minutes of the game.

Later, both coach Steve Kerr and Warriors star Steph Curry said that Green had to stay on the floor because the Warriors needed him. Green later said in his podcast that he did deserve to be ejected after what he said.

"I said what I said, I deserved to get kicked out after that point," Green said.

Green also said that he wanted to angle his body in such a way that the refs could not have heard it, but he said it too soon. The recent close video of Green shows what Green told the official.

"P**sy a** ni***a," Green allegedly told an official.

The ejection against the Orlando Magic was Draymond Green’s 19th ejection in his career. It was also his fourth ejection this season.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year has also been in the news for his comments that he didn’t “give a dam* about the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are ranked 11th in the Western Conference and are perhaps the hottest teams in the NBA.

If the Rockets somehow overthrow the Warriors from the 10th spot, a lot of blame is going to fall on Draymond Green. There have already been reports that Green has lost a lot of allies inside the Warriors.

Green's legacy with the Dubs has earned him respect throughout the league, but he must exercise extreme caution, especially with his team not at its best this season.