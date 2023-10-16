"Probably tired of his Mama Drama" - Lakers waiving Scotty Pippen Jr. has NBA fans reacting hilariously

The LA Lakers surprised many by waiving Scotty Pippen Jr. after only playing six games for the team last season. Many were hoping for Pippen to show his improvement this season with the Lakers, but that was cut short after he was waived on Monday.

Pippen only averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists with the Lakers as a rookie. He wasn't able to get much playing time as the team was trying its best to make a return to the postseason.

After the news broke out, fans shared their reactions. Here are some of the best.

One fan got Pippen's mother involved.

This fan constructed an entire family tree for the young point guard.

There are a few who hinted at him playing overseas.

This fan wasn't up-to-date with the Lakers' roster.

Another fan hinted at Cam Reddish being involved in the team's next roster move.

Here are some of the reactions.

Pippen wasn't able to get enough playing time. For this reason, his numbers weren't as impressive compared to the other rookies last season. Now, he can sign with a team that's willing to develop him into a decent role player.

Despite only playing six games last season, Scotty Pippen Jr. participated in the Rising Stars Challenge

The Rising Stars Challenge is where prospects get a chance to showcase what they have to offer. Last season, Scotty Pippen Jr. was part of the list of young players who got a chance to show off their talents. The most notable aspect of Pippen's selection was the number of games played.

The 6-foot-3 guard only played six games during the entire 2022-23 NBA season. By the time the All-Star break arrived, Pippen wasn't playing with the team. Despite playing under 10 games, he was still included in the final roster for Jason Terry's team.

At the time, he was playing for the Lakers' G League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers. He finished last season in the G-League, averaging 21.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 5.6 apg. He also displayed great defense, similar to his father, Scottie Pippen, averaging 1.6 steals in 19 games.

As for his next chapter, he'll have to wait for a team to make a move on him. There aren't a lot of teams that are looking for a guard who barely has experience in the league.

