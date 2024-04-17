"Prolly so worried he can't even sleep": NBA fans mock LeBron James for staying up till 3 am after setting up clash with Nuggets

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have set up a first-round meeting with the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament. The Lakers secured a 110-106 win on the road to claim their place in the playoffs as the seventh seed.

Many suggested the Lakers should tank the game and aim to settle for the eighth seed after the Nuggets' successful run against LA since last season. Denver has four straight wins over LeBron James and Co., eight including the 2023 Western Conference Finals after it ended in a series sweep.

The Lakers know what they are against, but some have already called the curtains on the season. LeBron James' late-night activity saw some trolls mock the four-time MVP, suggesting he's already given up on the season after the Lakers confirmed a first-round matchup with the Nuggets.

@blazey___ wrote:

"He is prolly so worried he can’t even sleep"

"he knows his season is over," @jayisanti added.

@realskiinggoat reminded Lakers fans of the team getting swept last year, saying:

"He knows he getting swept"

@montrey___ added:

"He’s not worried because he knows they are gonna lose"

More reactions followed:

LeBron James reacts to drawing Denver Nuggets in first round

LeBron James sounded optimistic about the LA Lakers' chances against the defending champions Denver Nuggets despite an eight-game losing streak. The Lakers star started by showing respect for what the Nuggets have achieved and showing recognition of their strengths that helped them get the chip last year, saying:

"It's the defending champions. They know what it takes. They know how to win. They've been extremely dominant on their home floor. ... They got a MVP on their team. They got a closer on their team. They got a hell of a coach."

LeBron James then made an interesting statement at the end, which suggested his belief in the Lakers' being close to the Nuggets level.

“If we play the greatest game we can play, they play the greatest game they can play, it will come down to 1-2 possessions and see who executes then," LeBron said.

As lopsided as the 0-8 run suggests the battle between LA and Denver has been, the Lakers have come close to recording multiple wins. However, they have come up short in the clutch, especially since the playoffs. All four games were close then.

The situation wasn't any different in the season series this year. The Lakers repeatedly came up short in the clutch. However, with a stable starting lineup that's produced the goods consistently, an upset cannot be ruled out.

