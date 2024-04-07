“Proof LeBron makes players worse”: NBA fans shellshocked by Scotty Pippen Jr.’s breakout effort vs East juggernauts

Scotty Pippen Jr. had a standout performance in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, recording a career-high 24 points, along with five assists and two steals. Despite his efforts, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Eastern Conference contenders with a score of 116-96.

Scotty Pippen Jr., a former LA Laker, has appeared in 17 games for the Grizzlies so far. He is signed to a two-way contract with the team.

During his time with the Lakers, Pippen Jr.'s highest-scoring performance was four points. His breakout game on Saturday led some fans to humorously suggest that playing alongside Lakers superstar LeBron James might have a negative impact on players' performance.

“This is proof LeBron makes players worse,” X (formerly Twitter) user @PullUpShai said.

“Players immediately get better when they stop playing with LeBron lol,” added user @riveramichael13.

Some praised Scotty Pippen Jr.'s performance and compared him to his father, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

“Life father like son,” user @X1001Quotes said.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” added @Mkisii_mmeru.

Some fans simply expressed joy for the 23-year-old’s breakout game.

Despite Scotty Pippen Jr.'s strong performance, it was Joel Embiid who stole the show with 30 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes.

Scotty Pippen Jr. said he’s been undervalued his whole career

Being the son of Scottie Pippen, a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, brings pressure for Scotty Pippen Jr. However, in a recent interview, he expressed feeling underrated and undervalued.

Speaking with The Commercial Appeal, Pippen Jr. said he has faced doubt at every level so far, being a non-star recruit in college and going undrafted in the NBA.

“I still ask myself why I went under-recruited, why I’m undervalued,” Pippen Jr. said. “At every level, I have succeeded. I don’t know why. It just keeps me motivated.”

Pippen Jr. has had his first real NBA opportunity with the Grizzlies this season, who have been marred by injuries to key players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said about Pippen Jr. in February:

“He's got a quiet demeanor out there, but he kind of also has this just kind of ferocity. I don't know how to describe it. I'm still learning him."

In the 17 games he has played for the team so far, he has averaged 11.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds. These numbers are a huge jump from his Lakers averages of 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.