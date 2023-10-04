"Put your a** in the bubble for 100 days": Danny Green challenges 2020 title doubters to experience the bubble and then talk

Danny Green and the LA Lakers overcame many obstacles to secure their 2020 championship in the NBA bubble. This came as Lakers players were forced to live out of a hotel for three months and were subject to rigorous COVID-19 testing protocols. Players were also isolated from family for most of that time before the league allowed them to invite some guests in midway through the playoffs. However, despite all of this, many fans often discredit the 2020 bubble championship because it didn’t feature the traditional playoff atmosphere involving travel and fans. According to Green, this should not be the case, though, and fans should try out a similar experience before being too critical.

During a recent appearance on the “Run Your Race” podcast, Green first spoke about the criticism that the Lakers often receive for their 2020 title. This includes fans claiming that players shouldn’t complain about the bubble as they still got to stay at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida:

“Every time we talk it about it, man, people think that, ‘Oh, these guys are BS-ing.'

“I talked about it on Gil’s pod and I just said it was very hard. It was just stressful and I said it was the hardest one that I had to win. People were like, ‘Oh, you guys were living in these great resorts, it’s not a third-world country.’”

Green then reasoned that anybody would struggle to stay isolated in the same location for 100 days without their regular daily freedoms:

“I get it, it’s not a third-world country. We’re not saying that it’s a third-world country. I’m saying you put anybody in any environment for 100 days, it’s gonna be tough on them.

“Especially when you have to wake up, test every day, going in your damn nose. You’re doing a physical activity every damn day and you’re away from your family for a couple of months before they can come in. It’s just a different type of atmosphere that you’re not used to dealing with."

“I don’t care what job you do. It takes a toll on you more so mentally and emotionally than it does physically. And that’s why I said it was the hardest one for me.”

Danny Green concluded by saying that he one day hopes to run a bubble-like social experiment with fans to see how they’d respond to it:

“One day, I’mma do an experiment, man.

“If I become a billionaire, I’m just gonna make my own bubble for all the s**t-talkers out there, these s**t-talking hoopers that are in the comments that are like, ‘You guys are f**king hooping for money, stop complaining.’ Alright cool, then we’ll put your a** in the bubble for 100 days and see how you end up and see if you would do it again.”

Danny Green says he was more happy for his Lakers teammates than himself following 2020 NBA title

Former LA Lakers teammates Danny Green and Dwight Howard

During his podcast appearance, Green also spoke about what the LA Lakers’ 2020 title meant to him. According to Green, even though it marked the toughest of his three championships, he was more happy for his teammates who won their first title.

Green named big men Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis as two players in particular that he was excited for. This came as they had put so much work in to reach that moment:

“I’m always happy and appreciative that I’m able to win one, but the guys like Dwight getting his first one. Certain guys getting their first one or experiencing their first one, you know AD — Obviously, I’m excited for myself — But I’m happy that I was able to share that moment with those guys and share their first experience and see those guys that have been waiting so long to reach this stage get it done.”

