In a bizarre twist of fate, Redditors are accusing ESPN of appropriating a post without giving credit to a user who first discovered the "Taylor Swift curse" during the NBA playoffs.

The phenomenon was initially noticed by 24-year-old Matt Moses, who observed a consistent trend: whenever Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coincided with NBA teams' games in their respective cities, those teams would inevitably face defeat.

Moses shared his findings on Reddit, where he referred to Swift as "the key to the Eastern Conference Matchups this year." The curse gained traction on social media as fans began connecting the dots between Swift's tour stops and their teams' wins and losses.

Alexandra Francisco @ByAlFrancisco Every city Taylor Swift plays in promptly has its NBA team get eliminated from the playoffs Every city Taylor Swift plays in promptly has its NBA team get eliminated from the playoffs 😳

Notably, the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Celtics just before Swift arrived for her three shows in late April. Similarly, the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Celtics in a Game 7 defeat on Swift's final night in Philadelphia in May.

The cursed pattern continued when the Boston Celtics faced the Miami Heat in two games over the same weekend that Swift performed in Boston. To make matters worse, Moses found himself parked outside Gillette Stadium, listening to the Celtics' Game 3 loss on the radio while waiting to drive his sister to Swift's show.

Although Moses suggested that the curse only took effect when concerts and games occurred on the same weekend, fans have noticed that teams in cities visited or to be visited by Taylor Swift during her tour have also experienced devastating defeats.

For instance, the Phoenix Suns were knocked out of the NBA semifinals two months after Swift's tour began in Glendale, Arizona. The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers both suffered losses before Swift's tour dates in California.

The controversy surrounding the curse gained attention when ESPN published an article about it without acknowledging the Reddit user who made the initial discovery. Redditors and sports enthusiasts have engaged in heated discussions regarding ESPN's alleged plagiarism, intensifying the debate further.

The Swift curse unleashed: How Taylor Swift's tour became a bad omen for NBA teams

As the curse continues to captivate fans' imaginations, questions arise about the influence of Swift's presence on NBA teams' performances.

The curse's impact appears to transcend state boundaries, with teams like the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Sixers and the New York Knicks losing to the Heat in the semis, despite the Eras Tour stop being only six miles away in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Even dominant teams like the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to overcome the curse, succumbing to defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, respectively, during Swift's tour stops.

While the Miami Heat may potentially be spared, as Taylor Swift's tour does not include an actual visit to Miami, fans are left wondering about the underlying forces at play and the mysterious connection between Swift's concerts and NBA teams' misfortunes.

The controversy surrounding ESPN's alleged appropriation of the original post serves as a reminder of the importance of crediting sources and acknowledging the contributions of individual users within online communities like Reddit. The debate surrounding its authenticity and impact rages on as the Taylor Swift curse continues to captivate sports fans.

