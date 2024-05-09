"Redick a Laker": Lakers fans convinced Hornets signing Charles Lee opens up LeBron James' podcast co-host's path to HC job 

The rumors of JJ Redick to LA Lakers picked up steam after the Charlotte Hornets signed Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee as their new head coach, paving the path for LeBron James' podcast co-host to sign with LA. Lee and Redick were among the reported candidates to replace the departed Darvin Ham as the Lakers' next head coach.

Redick was also in the running for the Hornets HC job. However, with Charlotte finalizing its decision, Redick's competition for the Lakers job has been watered down. Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson and Ty Lue remain among the coveted targets for LA, with Redick.

The Lakers faithful seemed to have an unusual interest in the Hornets' decision to go with Charles Lee. The ones eager to see JJ Redick take on the Lakers' job were convinced that's the eventual outcome of the Hornets-Lee marriage, as one fan wrote:

"Redick a Laker"

Another fan simply posted a pic of Redick:

"Welp…looks like @jj_redick to the lakers is simply a matter of time. I really think that’s a mistake for you broski. But do your thing," said another.

"JJ confirmed going to the Lakers," added one fan.

More reactions followed:

Why Hornets declining JJ Redick worsens his case to coach LeBron James and Lakers

JJ Redick was among the first names reported for the LA Lakers' coaching candidate search after Darvin Ham's firing. Redick's connections with LeBron James are because of their new podcast, "Mind The Game," which was one of the prominent reasons behind his inclusion in several reports.

However, Lee's signing with the Hornets has weakened Redick's case to take over the Lakers' head coaching role. While Lee was also a rookie head coaching prospect, he still had 11 years of experience as an assistant. Meanwhile, three years after retiring as a player, Redick hasn't been on anybody's staff.

Moreover, the rebuilding Hornets choosing an assistant coach over Redick should indicate that even the teams without much to lose are not willing to bet on a raw prospect like the former Clippers guard. The Lakers certainly need a more experienced candidate, especially after the failed stints of first-timers like Luke Walton and Darvin Ham.

Redick's main focus has been on broadcasting and as a podcast host. Redick was interviewed for the Toronto Raptors job last offseason, too. That eventually went to first-time head coach Darko Rajakovic, an assistant in Memphis.

JJ Redick could be an excellent fit as an assistant for now, owing to his knowledge of Xs and Os. While that trait makes him a viable head coaching candidate, leading a contending NBA team requires more skills.