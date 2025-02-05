Reed Sheppard stats tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare against the Brooklyn Nets (Feb. 4)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 05, 2025 02:39 GMT
Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty
Reed Sheppard was one of the names making a vital contribution coming off the bench for the Houston Rockets. At the time of writing, the rookie had 13 points, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Tuesday.

Sheppard saw just over 20 minutes of action, the most he has seen this entire season after hitting the 20-minute mark back in November last year. The appearance also marks his third straight NBA game after being called back from the G League outfit. The rookie guard came into the Nets skirmish, averaging 3.2 points, 1.3 boards, and 1.1 assists.

