Reports: Herniated disc holding 3-time All-Star back from making a return to NBA action ahead of playoffs

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons' long awaited debut for the Nets has been the topic of conversation ever since the superstar was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he is yet to make his debut for his new team as he has been struggling with back issues.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ben Simmons is suffering from a back injury while the diagnosis early on was an apparent lack of conditioning. Charania said:

"Ben Simmons is dealing with a herniated disc in his back, sources tell. Although his return to action this season is uncertain, Simmons wants to be back on the floor as soon as he can."

The NBA superstar came under enormous criticism ahead of the Brooklyn Nets' visit to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers as folks believed Simmons was faking an injury. However, with almost two weeks removed from the game and Simmons yet to step on the court for the team, it is fair to say that Simmons' injury was legitimate.

Although his return to action this season is uncertain, Simmons wants to be back on the floor as soon as he can.

Ben Simmons' importance to Nets winning the NBA championship ?

Simmons and Kevin Durant on the sidelines for one of Brooklyn Nets games

The new big three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons, the Nets now possess an offensive juggernaut that could drop 120 points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition.

Durant and Irving's ability to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot, coupled with Simmons' ability to run the offense, allows the team to get going at their choosing.

With Kyrie playing, Ben Simmons could operate as a quintessential point guard who orchestrates the offense without worrying about scoring. Irving slots in as the off guard who is focused on one thing and one thing only, which is to get buckets. This will also alleviate the scoring burden for Durant and allow him to be more efficient and effective.

The only worries as far as coach Steve Nash is concerned are team chemistry and defense. Irving isn't a great defender, and that could hurt a team that is ranked 22nd in defensive rating in the NBA. But the addition of Simmons, who was arguably the best defensive player in the league last season, certainly helps.

Team chemistry is also something the big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court. While Irving could potentially miss all of the NBA home games, Ben Simmons' return date is yet to be determined. Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn Nets.

