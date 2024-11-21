Retired NBA champion takes shot at Joel Embiid as drama around leaked team meeting continues: "Children are asked to adult"

While Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are off to a slow start this season, it appears that they are also dealing with some internal turmoil. Following a loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, the Sixers held a players only meeting. Tyrese Maxey, the team's fifth-year guard, reportedly called out Embiid.

Maxey's action caught the attention of 2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson. Jefferson, who retired from the league in 2018 and has since turned to broadcasting, shared his thoughts on Wednesday's episode of "NBA Countdown."

"I wasn't in that room, I don't know exactly what was said so I'm not going to credit Tyrese (Maxey), I'm not going to discredit Joel (Embiid)," Jefferson said. "I will say this: "I've been on enough organizations where it becomes very sad where the children are asked to adult the parents."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jefferson went on to name superstars he played with but never had this issue and mentioned Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Tim Duncan and LeBron James. According to him, none of these superstars were ever called out by a younger player.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jefferson clarified that his statements were based simply on the reports he's heard.

Expand Tweet

When the Philadelphia 76ers' meeting took place, the team had a 2-11 record. They have since fallen to 2-12 after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

A major factor in the Sixers' struggles has been the availability of their stars. Paul George, who the team acquired this past offseason, missed the first five games after hyperextending his knee in the preseason.

Embiid has only seen action in four games as he rehabbed from his injury and served a three-game suspension following an altercation with a reporter.

Meanwhile, Maxey missed six straight games due to a right hamstring injury. He returned to action against the Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid cusses out person who leaked the details of Sixers meeting

According to an article by ESPN's Shams Charania, one of the things that was discussed during the Philadelphia 76ers' players only meeting was Joel Embiid constantly being late for team activities, which Tyrese Maxey said impacts the team.

Embiid was reportedly open to the message but is unhappy with the person who leaked the details of the meeting.

"Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s***," Embiid said.

Expand Tweet

Embiid also reportedly said that he is sometimes confused about what the team wants him to do on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.