"Rich get richer Wallace is nasty"- NBA fans are stunned as OKC trade up to acquire Cason Wallace, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft 

The OKC Thunder are set to acquire Cason Wallace after a shocking trade saw the No. 10 pick from Dallas head over to OKC along with Davis Bertans. With the move having drastic implications for the Thunder's future, NBA fans shared their reactions to the situation.

The Dallas Mavericks made a great selection with the 10 pick in this year's draft. Cason Wallace is one of the most impressive young prospects coming out of Kentucky.

What makes him such a highly regarded pick is his elite defensive work and his skillset that is often compared to Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. However, Wallace will not suit up for the Dallas Mavericks as he was traded to the OKC Thunder moments after being drafted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The trade saw the Mavs send Wallace over to OKC along with Davis Bertans. In return, the Mavs received the No. 12 pick, Dereck Lively II, and a traded player exception as per Shams Charania.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Dallas is trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to OKC, sources said. Dallas is trading Davis Bertans and Cason Wallace at No. 10 to OKC, sources said. OKC sends No. 12 and a TPE to Dallas as part of this trade, sources said. Dallas gets off the Bertans contract. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… OKC sends No. 12 and a TPE to Dallas as part of this trade, sources said. Dallas gets off the Bertans contract. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Needless to say, Thunder fans were quite content with the move. However, we chose to take a look at the reactions from NBA fans as a whole on social media.

With several fans sharing their reactions on Twitter, here are some of the best ones:

🐻 @biluminatii @TheHoopCentral @ShamsCharania what they needed was size but they drafted another gaurd i don’t understand @TheHoopCentral @ShamsCharania what they needed was size but they drafted another gaurd i don’t understand

Icy Maxey @IcyMaxey @TheHoopCentral @ShamsCharania Smfh… He deserves to have an opportunity to start somewhere or at least start in the future, I’m pissed. OKC is not a good fit for him @TheHoopCentral @ShamsCharania Smfh… He deserves to have an opportunity to start somewhere or at least start in the future, I’m pissed. OKC is not a good fit for him

AO @worldofao @ShamsCharania Traded the 10 to get off of Bertans?! Who are they acquiring for that TPE is the big question now. Jarrett Allen? @ShamsCharania Traded the 10 to get off of Bertans?! Who are they acquiring for that TPE is the big question now. Jarrett Allen?

Ben Hamer @therealbenhamer @ShamsCharania Thats going to haunt them in a couple years @ShamsCharania Thats going to haunt them in a couple years

Santo @santo_nunnari @ShamsCharania So Dallas pulling a 2022 Knicks to free up space for Kyrie lol @ShamsCharania So Dallas pulling a 2022 Knicks to free up space for Kyrie lol

Cris 💧 @crisfuego_ @ShamsCharania Sam Presti always playing chess while everyone else playing checkers @ShamsCharania Sam Presti always playing chess while everyone else playing checkers

It goes without saying that Wallace made a rise in the draft ranks. Initially expected to go in the mid to late first-round, watching the Kentucky product end up as a top 10 pick is quite interesting.

How does Cason Wallace fit in OKC?

Cason Wallace is an interesting addition for the OKC Thunder. While considering that the Thunder are one of the most promising young teams in the NBA, Wallace could add a lot of value to the team.

As a defensive-minded guard with a sweet spot-up shot, Wallace fits quite well alongside players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Considering that he seems similar in many ways to Lu Dort, however, Wallace will have to fight for his spot in the rotation.

The Thunder are going to be a team to look out for next season. While the backcourt pairing of SGA and Giddey is already solid enough, they will also see Chet Holmgren back in the rotation.

While additionally factoring in the development of players such as Jalen Williams and Tre Mann, OKC could be a dark horse for the playoffs if its players remain healthy.

Read: "This team is special" - Fans praise OKC Thunder following play-in win over New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA OKC is so loaded. Everyone on this team can defend and handle the ball. Love the Cason Wallace pick. OKC is so loaded. Everyone on this team can defend and handle the ball. Love the Cason Wallace pick. https://t.co/Sou0CCe7Qz

Poll : 0 votes