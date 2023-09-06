Richard Sherman compares Christian Wood and Pau Gasol statistically while explaining why LeBron James' Lakers signed 6'10" forward

The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed Christian Wood to a two-year deal. The Lakers now have a backup for Anthony Davis, and can choose to pair Wood with him as well.

The deal is worth $5.7 million and includes a player option in the second year. Many have already praised the Lakers for their offseason moves, and this one adds to the smart strategy employed.

Richard Sherman certainly liked the move. He went on FOX Sports’ “Undisputed” and compared Wood to former Laker great Pau Gasol.

“This is huge regardless of where they play him. They can start him and let AD play the four and he would be ecstatic about that,” Sherman said. “Gasol, a Lakers great, just had his jersey in the rafters, averaged 18 and 10 during his Lakers career. This boy coming in is averaging 18 and nine over the last three years. I feel like he can be a great asset.”

How did the LA Lakers get Christian Wood without burning a hole in their pockets?

Sherman also liked the discounted deal that the Lakers got for Wood. However, he was a little weary about the lack of interest in the player from other teams.

“I don’t know why (the Lakers) got him for this price. He seems like a great player so I am concerned why no one else wanted him. There is something there,” Sherman said.

Sherman is a big Laker fan and hopes Wood can help the team out. According to him, the 27-year-old could potentially help on the perimeter.

“(The Lakers) shot 34 percent from three. Guys get a Lakers jersey on and just forget how to shoot. I hope (Wood) is a different case,” Sherman said.

Wood is a 37 percent career 3-point shooter. He hit the same mark last season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Wood only started 17 games with Dallas last season while appearing in 67. His numbers dropped a bit as his minutes fell in the last two seasons.

In 25.9 minutes per game, Wood put up 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season. He did hit a career-high 77.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Wood will be a rotation piece and will add to the Lakers' depth with their bigs. Behind Davis, the Lakers now have Wood, Jaxon Hayes, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt as viable options on both ends of the floor.

Wood is not the same defender as Davis or even close. He will need to put forth more effort on the defensive end to help fill the void of a rim protector when Davis is on the bench. Still, he provides another potential playoff scoring option for the suddenly reloaded Lakers team.