  • "Rick Carlisle might have to check himself in at SG" - NBA Fans Rattled as 8 Players Featured on Pacers Injury List Ahead of Timberwolves clash

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 21:08 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
NBA Fans Rattled as 8 Players Featured on Pacers Injury List Ahead of Timberwolves clash. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Indiana Pacers vs the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the nine regular-season games scheduled to take place in the NBA on Sunday. However, the Pacers are heading into the game with a massive disadvantage.

They have eight players sidelined from the game, including Andrew Nembhard, Tyrese Haliburton, and T.J. McConnell. Before the game, Indiana's X account shared the injury report on their profile.

Trending

The fans online were stunned by the long injury list as they flooded the post's comments section with their opinions.

"At this point, Rick Carlisle might have to check himself in at shooting guard," one fan said.
"The only starter from last years final's playing is Nesmith🥀" another fan said.
"Anybody left to actually play the game? Team will be lucky to win 30 games with all the injuries 😞" another fan said.

One fan joked about asking Lance Stephenson to fill in as shooting guard for the team.

"I bet Lance Stephenson can fill in as a shooting guard if he was asked!" the fan commented.
"We couldn’t even make it a week into the season bro," another fan said.
"Da hell is in the water around here? InjuryNapolis," another fan said.

The Pacers vs Timberwolves game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network- Indiana.

Former Pacers guard reveals three keys to Indiana for game against the Timberwolves

Former Pacers guard Quinn Buckner shared three key points to beating the Minnesota Timberwolves with an injury-ridden Indiana lineup. On Sunday, the Paacers' X account shared Buckner's advice in a post.

The former guard advised last year's NBA Finalists to get all hands on deck against Anthony Edwards, to defend the Timberwolves in transition, and to compete in every possession.

It is good thought advice for Indiana, who have not been the same since ending their last season on a high note. They are heading into the game against the Timberwolves on a two-game losing streak.

They have desperately missed their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, since suffering a 141-135 overtime loss against the Thunder in their season opener on Thursday. Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder. Since then, he has been sidelined from the court and is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season.

However, Haliburton is recovering from the terrible injury at a great pace. In October, the Pacers guard confirmed that he was out of his leg brace.

Edited by Avi Shravan
