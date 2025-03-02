"Rob Pelinka needs to win this auction"- NBA fans react to Luka Doncic & Mark Cuban's dual signed #77 jersey listed for sale

Luka Doncic and Mark Cuban once signed a #77 Dallas Mavericks jersey. The owner of Doncic's signed jersey went on eBay to put the item up for auction. As of the time of this writing, the highest bid stands at $510. The jersey has been authenticated by PSA, making the item legitimate.

Fans on social media couldn't help but react to the auction. Luka Doncic is now part of the LA Lakers and has a strained relationship with the Mavericks organization. Given these factors, fans gave their thoughts on Doncic's signed Mavericks jersey. Here's what some had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Rob Pelinka needs to win this auction."

"I would only buy the Doncic/Cuban dual-signed jersey if Nico Harrison had signed it too."

Here are other reactions on X:

"someones gonna bid like crazy for clout😂😂," one tweeted.

"Well of course someones gonna buy it its f***ing autographed by luka doncic," one said.

"I have 7 bucks and a used Luka tissue," one hilariously said.

"Ain’t nobody want mark cubans autograph 😂," another tweeted.

NBA Legend reacts to Luka Doncic and LeBron James duo

While many Dallas Mavericks fans are still salty about seeing their Slovenian superstar go, others are enjoying the sight of Luka Doncic playing alongside LeBron James. Doncic and James have dominated the Western Conference as of late. Their most recent victory against the LA Clippers on Friday improves their record to 8-2 since Luka got traded to the City of Angels.

Given the success they've found as of late, NBA legend Paul Pierce couldn't help but react to how well the duo is working together. Pierce commended the two superstars, and how The King no longer has to do everything on the court with Luka by his side.

“We’re going to put the ball in Luka’s hands, because it’s better in Luka’s hands than not in his hands, because he can’t do the things LeBron can do," Pierce said. "LeBron can play with the ball, and LeBron can play without the ball. He can run the court, he can slash, he can play a lob threat. This is taking more pressure off LeBron to do everything. LeBron, you just go out there and score, rebound and Luka, you can make a lot of the decisions.”

Luka has immediately impacted the LA Lakers and is now the brightest star of the team. With the way things are going, a deep playoff run is on the cards this year for LA.

