Roki Sasaki Rumors: Yankees, Mets, Dodgers already scouting potential MLB prospect in Japanese debut season

Roki Sasaki may soon join MLB, which is anticipated to be as early as next offseason. Following in the footsteps of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga, the WBC-winning ace has been on the radar of multiple big teams.

According to CBS Sports, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are a few of the teams currently scouting Sasaki for a possible move next offseason.

An anonymous GM told USA Today that among all the interested teams, the Dodgers will likely land Roki Sasaki.

“Every team in baseball wants this guy but there's no way he's going anywhere else but the Dodgers," an unnamed GM said, via CBS Sports. "We all know it."

Sasaki is currently a starter for Chiba Lotte Mariners in Japan’s professional baseball league, NPB. If he is posted next season as an international free agent, the Mariners will receive a 15% smaller signing bonus, compared to if they hold him till age 25 before posting him. The Orix Buffaloes received $50.6 million when they posted a 25-year-old Yamamoto last year.

Yamamoto was the highest-valued pitcher in MLB history even before his big league debut, and given Roki Sasaki's reputation, he is expected to achieve a similar milestone. Moreover, he’s only 22 years old, which means MLB teams could secure a young talent for a long tenure if he becomes available next offseason.

MLB teams that are best suited for Roki Sasaki

There is no doubt that teams such as the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers will do everything possible to secure a deal. This past offseason, these three teams were finalists in the bidding race for Yamamoto. However, in the end, the Dodgers convinced Yamamoto with a 12-year, $325 million deal.

The Dodgers have one of the strongest lineups in the league, featuring MVPs like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. They have also bolstered their rotation, which is currently led by Tyler Glasnow and Yamamoto. If Roki Sasaki joins the team next year, it will further strengthen their pitching, with Ohtani potentially returning to the mound.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also in search of a starting pitcher but found no luck, except for Marcus Stroman for a two-year deal. Sasaki could be a great investment for the Yankees and will help to bolster their impact on Japan, as Mashiro Tanaka did.

As for the Mets, they have had a slow offseason, but they are gearing up for next year. A familiar name, Kodai Senga, is already on their team, which might influence Sasaki to choose the Mets as his debut MLB team.

In addition to these teams, the Cubs, who landed the highly sought-after Shota Imanaga, and the Giants, who signed former KBO MVP Jung Hoo Lee this year, might join the bidding race for Roki Sasaki in the future.