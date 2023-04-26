"Russ sold an all-time great comeback"- Clippers fans destroys Russell Westbrook after dismal performance in Game 5

Russell Westbrook was one of the LA Clippers' most productive players in the postseason. Unfortunately, after a dismal performance in a crucial Game 5, fans came for Brodie's head.

The Clippers saw their postseason aspirations come to an end after a grueling 130-136 loss against the Phoenix Suns. Considering that the Clippers were playing without two of their major superstars, they were expected to lose the game. However, LA managed to manufacture a comeback in the fourth quarter.

After blowing a first-half lead, the Clips found themselves down by as many as 20 points by the fourth. A furious barrage of 3-pointers by Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann and Norman Powell saw them bridge the gap to two points.

In a miraculous turn of events, LA had the opportunity to tie the game. Unfortunately, at each juncture, Russell Westbrook came up short.

The final nail in the coffin was a turnover followed by a botched 3-pointer from Westbrook. Phoenix ran out the clock and ran away with a six-point win.

Needless to say, fans were unhappy with the display. Taking note of Westbrook's performance in the crucial game, fans shared their reactions on Twitter.

Westbrook caught a lot of flak for his late-game mistakes. While considering that he ended the game with 14 points 3-18 shooting while also shooting 1-6 from 3-point range, this could be considered valid.

Without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it is equally valid to say that Russ was asked to do too much. However, with the Clippers' postseason run coming to an end, fans will remain bitter for the time being.

What's next for Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook is going through a rather tumultuous stretch in his career. Ever since leaving the OKC Thunder, Westbrook hasn't spent longer than two seasons with any team. His stint with the LA Lakers was the closest before he was traded before the deadline.

After leaving the Purple and Gold, Russ entered free agency and promptly joined the LA Clippers for the rest of the season. However, with the season coming to an end, there is some uncertainty as to where he'll go next.

Clippers head coach Tyronne Lue has come out to say that he hopes to see Westbrook back in a Clippers uniform next season. He also hopes to see him rewarded for his performance with a higher-paying contract.

Paul George also seemed hopeful about seeing Brodie return. In this regard, we look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Clippers and Westbrook.

