“Sabonis getting choked out Tuesday”: NBA fans in shambles over Draymond Green’s response to Rudy Gobert chokehold incident

The NBA suspended Draymond Green for five games after he choked Rudy Gobert during an ugly altercation on Nov. 14. Green went after Gobert after the Frenchman had his hands around Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson who was tangled with Jaden McDaniels. The four-time champ’s suspension ended after the Warriors’ 118-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. He should be available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.

Green spoke to reporters for the first time since the league handed down the suspension. Like before, he vowed never to change the way he plays, which prompted fans to react:

“My boy Sabonis is getting choked out Tuesday isn’t he..”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rudy Gobert isn’t the only player Draymond Green has had past confrontations with. He also has a history with Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis. “Dray” was suspended for Game 3 of the playoffs between the Warriors and the Kings after stomping on Sabonis’ chest.

Green’s suspension could have caused the Dubs the series. Sacramento led 2-0 when the league decided to suspend the fiery forward due to his “history” of dirty plays. Fortunately, the Warriors rallied around his absence and won their first game of the series.

Like in the Domantas Sabonis incident, Draymond Green hasn’t backed down from his actions. Here’s Kendra Andrews’ report when Green was asked to comment about what he did to Rudy Gobert:

“Speaking with reporters for the first time since his suspension, Draymond Green says he will never change the way he plays basketball and will always defend his teammates, but he has to grow to ensure he stays on the court to help his team. He didn’t say he regrets his actions.”

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors gave Draymond Green a four-year $100 million contract in the offseason. They see him as still a key piece to their championship aspirations. He can’t help the Warriors when he’s sitting on the bench due to a suspension. Green has to be careful or he could cause the team another shot at glory with his infractions.

Draymond Green’s return is just in time for a string of games against tough opponents

Golden State’s next eight games will be against the Kings, the LA Clippers thrice, the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets. The Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics are also on the schedule. Draymond Green’s return couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Dubs are just 3-7 in their last 10 games and are not on the level that they thought they would be due to injuries and other factors. Green’s five-game suspension didn’t help either.

The Warriors have a few days off before facing the Sacramento Kings. They could regroup and welcome back Green into the lineup. Fans will be interested to see how they will fare against tough opposition with Green back in the lineup.