“Same mom different dads” – Fans react to Immanuel Quickley mistaken for his lookalike NBA players in Greece

Immanuel Quickley's offseason trip to Greece saw local NBA fans mistaking him for fellow guards Bones Hyland and Tyrese Maxey. The three young rising stars have nearly identical hairstyles, body frames and face structures. Their hairstyle is also nearly the same, and one of the traits making them such lookalikes.

Quickley wrote a hysterical tweet that had everyone in splits. Here's what he wrote:

"First day In Athens Greece, I have already been called Bones and Maxey"

Quickley, Maxey and Hyland are known in the country, but it's a different story abroad. They are yet to reach the superstardom of an All-Star caliber player for casual fans to identify them perfectly. Fans would know their names but likely have a hazy memory of their faces, as seen with Quickley.

NBA fans weren't letting Immanuel Quickley and his peers get away from getting mocked online. Here's what one of the trolls wrote:

"Same mom different dads from what it looks"

More reactions followed:

Liam French @liamfrench81799



Headline: “Who is better, Quickly, Bones, or Maxey?”



Perkins: “I’m going with Bones and here’s why…”



Immanuel Quickley could have a breakout season

Immanuel Quickley is coming off a career-high season in his third year. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.8%, including 37.0% from deep on 5.6 attempts. He was one of the favorites to win the 6th Many of the Year, which eventually went to Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon.

Quickley significantly improved his game on both ends of the court. He earned more minutes, averaging a career-high 28.9 minutes, five more than his sophomore season and 10 more than his rookie year.

Quickley, 24, showed that he has tremendous upside. He repaid the faith Knicks placed in him by deciding against trading him, despite the interest he generated in the market last offseason.

Considering his growth last season, Quickley could make an even more impressive run in his fourth NBA season in 2023-24. He has the tools to become one of the most explosive guards in the league.

His ability to shoot at a respectable clip from deep makes him an even bigger threat. Tyrese Maxey is currently a step ahead of him in his career trajectory, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Quickley reach that level soon.

The New York Knicks have thrived as a unit, and a winning culture only helps players like Immanuel Quickley grow better. He has sealed his place in the team as their sixth man, so the consistency in his minutes should also bolster his production.

