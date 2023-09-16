Sandy Brondello subtly takes dig at Knicks, Nets by calling Liberty "best team in New York" 

New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello believes that a change of tides just took place in the city.

According to The Dunk Central, Sandy believes the Liberty may have just overtaken its male counterparts, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, as the "meta" for New York basketball.

Brondello was quoted by The Dunk Central saying,

“The Liberty is the best team in New York.”

The Liberty is just fresh from beating the Washington Mystics 90-75 in Game 1 of their WNBA quarterfinals at the Barclays Center in the borough of Brooklyn on Friday night.

Being the second seed in the playoffs, the Liberty has a great shot at making the WNBA Finals, especially if it sweeps the Mystics in Game 2 on Sunday night back at the Barclays Center.

Sabrina Ionescu backs Sandy Brondello's statement

Sabrina Ionescu agreed with Sandy Brondello in saying that the New York Liberty is currently defining the basketball atmosphere in New York City.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ionescu said,

"As far as I'm concerned, we've been playing the best basketball that's been played here in New York City for a very long time and whether people recognize it or not, they will in the next couple of weeks, so I'm excited to see what they have to say then."

However, Ionescu still paid respect to the Knicks and the Nets, saying that she does not believe that New York City is cursed at least in basketball.

New York last tasted a pro basketball title 50 years ago when the Knicks won it all, but since then, there has been a dry spell, making fans believe the city was "cursed."

Ionescu further said,

"I've kept quiet because I feel like we're going to let our work from here on out do the talking and we'll be able to shut up those people on Twitter that have anything to say about what's been going on with New York sports."

Sabrina fired 29 points to lead the Sandy Brondello-coached Liberty in their Game 1 win over the Mystics. She will be called in again if they want to complete the 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three series.