"Saved my parlay": NBA fans relieved as Brandon Ingram covers for Zion Williamson's 10-point game in In-Season quarterfinals win

Brandon Ingram led the New Orleans Pelicans in Zion Williamson’s subpar performance against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Pelicans were on the road against the Kings to battle for a seat in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Ingram was arguably the best player in a matchup that had big-name stars such as teammate Williamson and Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. If not for the lanky forward, New Orleans might not have pulled off the impressive win.

Ingram was tied for a game-high 40 minutes and tallied 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal. He played a key role in giving the Pelicans a 65-55 advantage in the second and third quarters. The former All-Star also made several timely shots in the fourth quarter as the Kings desperately tried to overhaul the lead.

Zion Williamson’s performance was disappointing. Over his last eight games, he has been dominant. He averaged 25.9 points on 63.4% shooting during that stretch. “Zanos” just couldn’t sustain that against the Sacramento Kings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans quickly reacted to the win despite Williamson’s so-so output:

“he saved my parlay”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The former Duke superstar played 28 minutes and tallied 10 points on 5-8 shooting. He added six rebounds, six assists and three steals. The New Orleans Pelicans will need more from him to beat the winner of the Phoenix Suns versus LA Lakers game.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram emerged to take up the slack due to Williamson’s off night. The two better play well together for New Orleans to have a chance of winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Brandon Ingram took advantage of the attention the Sacramento Kings defense paid to Zion Williamson

The damage Zion Williamson does on offense is almost entirely around the basket. His combination of size, speed and skills are often too much for defenders to handle within five feet of the basket. Every time “Zanos” tried to attack the basket, the Sacramento Kings quickly packed the paint with defenders.

Williamson has repeatedly told reporters since last month that he is fully buying into the team concept. He has been a willing passer when defenses collapse on him. Against the Kings, the New Orleans Pelicans took advantage of the attention the burly forward had on him.

When Sacramento sent double teams, the Pelicans swung the ball quickly to find the open man. On more than a few occasions, Brandon Ingram capitalized on the chaos. His ability to handle the ball, shoot and pass were maximized against the Kings’ scrambling defense.

Expand Tweet

Ingram didn’t just have his impact as the off-ball option. He also took charge when “Zanos” was on the bench. The Kings asked Trey Lyles, Malik Monk, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and even Domantas Sabonis to take turns guarding Ingram. For most of the night, “BI” gave them trouble.

Zion Williamson didn’t put up his usual numbers. Still, his presence alone allowed his team, including Brandon Ingram to have more room to operate. Although his scoring went down, his impact could still be felt.