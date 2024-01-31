“Saw a 6’6” guy starting at center and felt better”: NBA fans feast on Joel Embiid's return against Warriors' lilliputian lineup

Joel Embiid was a pleased man, according to NBA fans on X. With the big's return to action for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors deployed Draymond Green at center to provide a suitable matchup.

The reigning MVP missed the last two games against the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers and took the floor to a small-ball Golden State team. That had fans drawing up their theories on social media.

One reckoned Embiid felt better when he saw Green, listed as six-foot-six, started at the five for the Warriors:

"Embiid saw a 6'6" guy starting at center and felt better"

The rest of the fans chimed in:

Tobias Harris was the star for the Sixers with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid, who suffered another injury scare, had 14 points as he struggled to find his rhythm, as Philadelphia lost 119-107.

What happened to Joel Embiid during the 76ers vs Warriors game?

Joel Embiid was questionable on Tuesday against the Warriors and was a game-time decision. He was cleared to play after his pre-game warmups.

Throughout the first quarter, the big looked far from his usual explosive self, as he went 1-of-7 in his first 10 minutes of play. He headed into the locker room soon after to get his knee checked.

Embiid returned during the second quarter and looked in discomfort as the 76ers tried to rally their way back into the contest. Halftime didn't help his case, as the 7x All-Syar continued to labor on court.

To exacerbate things worse for the Sixers, Embiid hit the floor when he was tangled up and stayed on the hardwood. In what came as a bit of a relief for the team, he made his way back to the locker room on his own, ending his night with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

His knee will be a concern for Philadelphia, and should he be sidelined, his absence will be a blow for the title contenders. Joel Embiid has been a vital cog in the team's run, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

