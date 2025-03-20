"Scared of the Lakers": NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray ruled out just before Denver-LA showdown 

The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as questionable ahead of their game on Wednesday against the LA Lakers. Roughly an hour before tip-off, the team announced both stars would not suit up. Jokic is out because of a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, while Murray is dealing with a right ankle sprain.

Fans promptly reacted to the news on social media:

“Scared of lakers,” one fan said.

“Laker fans finally realize the world doesn’t revolve around them,” another fan said.

“What?! I didn’t expect Jokic and Murray would sit a Lakers match up. I’m convinced the world might be ending,” a fan added.

"Laker fans thought this was they game 7," one fan wrote.

“History has been made tonight laker fans,” a fan said.

On Monday, the Nuggets had Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray questionable before the game against the Golden State Warriors. Nuggets coach Mike Malone told reporters the two superstars would likely not play. A few minutes later, the team announced the reigning MVP and their starting guard would be inactive.

In the last Lakers-Nuggets showdown on Mar. 14, JJ Redick did not have LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent. Still, they pushed the Nuggets behind Luka Doncic before losing 131-126. In the final regular-season meeting between the rivals, Denver will miss key players.

Denver Nuggets beat Golden State Warriors on Monday without Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets visited Chase Center on Monday with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in street clothes. Both were late scratches in the team’s highly anticipated showdown with the Dubs in San Francisco.

Without the Nuggets’ 1-2 punch, Malone leaned on Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook to pull off the upset. Gordon finished with a game-high 38 points behind 14-for-23 shooting, including 4-for-6 from deep. Porter added 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Westbrook grabbed the limelight in the matchup. He contributed 12 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds. The former MVP hit a late triple to help his hobbled team to a 114-105 win.

After the game, Malone told reporters he was unsure about Jokic and Murray's status against the Lakers. With both now confirmed unavailable, the Nuggets will try to pull the rug from under the favored home team.

