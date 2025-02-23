"Scared about next game" - NBA fans react to musician taking blame for Luka Doncic hype video controversy

The musician behind the Dallas Mavericks’ hype video that allegedly blurred out Luka Doncic’s silhouette has taken the blame for the mishap. Rapper Dorrough, a native of Dallas, took responsibility for the misconception that the video edited out Doncic, which caused a fan outrage on social media.

The video included numerous Mavericks players blurred, but none of it was Doncic, according to the rapper.

In a statement, he said that he did not intend to harm or disrespect anyone with the Mavericks or its fans, especially Doncic, who was traded to the LA Lakers in what most considered the most shocking trade in NBA history.

"As a lifelong Mavericks fan and someone who takes great pride in the game of basketball, I would never be part of anything intended to remove, censor, or disrespect Luka Dončić," he said.

On Reddit, NBA fans and Dallas supporters aired their opinions about the mishap. Fans expressed their anguish about the situation, mocking their team for putting them in the position they are in now, following Doncic’s best game as a Laker so far, where he dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a win against the Denver Nuggets.

“They saw Luka go off last night and are scared about next game now I’m crying lol,” said one fan.

“This whole saga has been farce after farce,” said another fan.

“You can either be petty, or a coward, you shouldn’t be both,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, other fans felt bad for Dorrough as they felt the team threw him under the bus for the backlash that the hype video got.

“what the hell is this, dorrough is employed by the team thus it’s the mavs fault, you don’t just throw your employee under the bus and pretend that absolves you of blame,” one fan pointed out.

“Even if it wasn't for the Luka thing I would delete it just for how cringy the video was,” said one fan.

“truly the least accountable front office we’ve seen? Every week it’s some new goofiness that’s completely avoidable with some minimal sort of oversight,” said one fan.

Despite losing Doncic, the Mavericks, however, have been on an upward trajectory, winning five of their last six games to currently hold the eighth spot in the West.

Luka Doncic expresses gratitude to Mavericks fans

Luka Doncic played in Dallas for nearly seven years, bringing the Mavericks to their first NBA Finals appearance since winning the title in 2011. They also had a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2022.

In a goodbye message, the Slovenian thanked fans for making Dallas his home. He said:

“For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home … Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.”

Now with the Lakers, Doncic is paired with LeBron James, who is chasing his fifth NBA title.

