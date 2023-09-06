"Schroder sold the game" - Fans go berserk as Germany barely edge out Latvia at FIBA World Cup 2023

Germany and Latvia delivered a dramatic game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Wednesday. Eventually Germany escaped with a 81-79 win to reach the semifinals for the second time. Fans have reacted to the performance, with many lambasting Dennis Schroder.

The Germans will next take on the United States with a chance to advance to the final as they look to stay perfect in the tournament. Germany had to fight hard to close out the tournament’s Cinderella story, Latvia, who were making their first appearance in the World Cup.

Basketball fans around the world went off after the crazy finish. Germany’s leader, Dennis Schroder struggled, going 0-for-8 from the 3-point range and shot 15 percent. Fans had plenty to say about the NBA player’s performance, with one tweeting:

"Schroder sold the game," one fan wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions:

Germany vs Latvia Game Recap

The Germans were led by the Wagner brothers, Orlando Magic players Mo and Franz, who combined 28 points. Franz was returning from an injury and made his presence felt as Schroder struggled.

Latvia stormed back on an 8-0 run in the last two minutes to cut a 10-point deficit to two. The game came down to a frenetic finish after Schroder missed a game-icing floater, and Latvia came storming down at the other end to cut the deficit to two.

Latvia’s NBA star Davis Bertans got off a clean look from well behind the 3-point line, but it rimmed out at the buzzer, giving Germany a narrow win.

It was a back-and-forth affair with 15 lead changes. However, Germany got out to a lead by taking care of the ball, only to turn it over eight times. They also got plenty of help from their bench as their backups outscored Latvia’s 44-6.

Arturs Zagars had 24 points for Latvia and attacked the rim multiple times with driving layups. Bertans contributed with six triples and 20 points. Both players fought until the end to keep Latvia in with a chance to win at the buzzer.

Latvia will now move down to the 5-8 classification ladder games, where they take on the loser of the Slovenia-Canada game.

Germany vs United States Game Preview

Germany face the tough test of taking on favorites United States. It should be an enticing matchup with plenty of NBA talent on the floor.

Germany does not have quite the same size down low as Lithuania, the only team to beat the U.S. this summer. Team USA also beat Germany in an exhibition tuneup before the World Cup last month.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 34 points. He led the U.S. on an 18-0 run in the second half to complete a huge comeback. Team USA cannot afford to fall in another deep hole against Germany again.

They will have to use their athleticism and hope that their bench contributes in a big way to match the depth of the Germans.