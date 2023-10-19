“See how he didn’t say finals?”: Fans roast Chris Paul for claiming Warriors will win NBA In-Season tournament 

Chris Paul aims to lead the Golden State Warriors back to the top of the NBA and claim his first championship. However, before that, he is gunning for another trophy. Paul is reportedly eyeing the NBA In-Season tournament. During the Warriors' preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, team president Brandon Schneider revealed a conversation between CP3, Draymond Green and Mike Dunleavy.

Schneider said on the broadcast that Paul and Green told Dunleavy about their NBA In-Season tournament aspirations.

"I said, 'Hey Mike, what do you think about this in-season tournament?' Schneirder said on the broadcast (via NBC Sports). "He (Dunleavy) said, 'Well, Draymond Green and Chris Paul told me we're going to win it.' I said, 'OK, that's all I needed to know.'"

It's the inaugural version of this tournament played between all 30 teams to engage fans in the early stages of the regular season. The tournament will tip off on Nov. 3 and end on Dec. 9, with the penultimate contest being the championship game in Las Vegas.

Chris Paul has never found collective success apart from winning the 2021 conference title with the Phoenix Suns. He often gets mocked for that by rival fanbases of the teams he has represented. The current situation is no different. CP3 got trolled again when his motivation to win the NBA In-Season tournament went viral.

"You see how he didn’t say finals," one fan commented on an 'X' post reporting the news.

More reactions like these followed:

Chris Paul has adapted well with the Golden State Warriors

Many questioned Paul's fit with the Warriors when the trade involving Jordan Poole was confirmed. Paul's slow-paced, pick-and-roll stacked playing style is opposite to the Warriors' motion offense that relies on pushing the ball with pace. Meanwhile, Paul also plays the same position as Steph Curry, so their fit was questioned too.

They are both undersized guards, and it would be easy for any team to expose them defensively. However, the sample size available through preseason games suggests that Paul has adapted well to the Warriors and their style. He looked good while starting, coming off the bench and featuring the closing lineup.

In their most recent close 116-115 win over the Kings on Thursday night, CP3 proved his critics why he needs to be in the Dubs' closing lineups. His experience and control made all the difference for the Warriors. Paul came off the bench and looked as efficient as ever, dropping 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Chris Paul combined well with Steph Curry and organized the Warriors' offense in crunch time to ensure there weren't any wasted possessions. It's been a recurring problem for the team, especially during the 2022-23 season.