"Seen pictures of you beating your girl" - Miles Bridges temporarily putting Johnny Depp on his Twitter image has fans roasting him

Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges is once again facing legal troubles after missing all of last season while his domestic violence case played out. While he appeared set to return this season after serving an NBA suspension for the first 10 games, that may not happen.

A criminal summons was issued Wednesday for Bridges accuses him of violating a protection order, with accusations of misdemeanor child abuse and injury to person property, the Associated Press reported. ESPN reported that the summons resulted from an Oct. 6 incident. In addition, an unserved arrest warrant, issued on Jan. 2 for violating a domestic violence protection order, was reported Wednesday.

The NBA suspended Bridges, who was serving probation after pleading no contest to one count of felony domestic violence in November, for 30 games in April. He is serving three years of probation as a penalty.

Neither Bridges nor the Hornets have yet to issue any statements regarding the situation.

However, perhaps as a statement, Bridges changed his profile picture on X (Twitter) to a photo of Johnny Depp. The actor was recently embroiled in a publicized trial after he accused Amber Heard of falsely accusing him of domestic abuse.

The league is yet to make an announcement on how the latest developments will affect his comeback season.

Why is there an arrest warrant issued for Miles Bridges?

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Charlotte Hornets forward after he allegedly violated the protective order that the court issued against him.

The protective order stated that Bridges is compelled to stay away from Mychelle Johnson, his ex-partner and the mother of his children. The 10-year protective order was part of what allowed him to avoid jail and obtain probation.

Allegedly, Bridges violated this protective order by threatening and damaging Johnson's car. He has been accused of throwing pool balls which resulted in the car's windshield and windows being damaged.

Furthermore, he also allegedly made threats against Johnson. Their two children, Ace Miles and Ayla Marie, were also in the car when the incident happened, reportedly.

Miles Bridges had just signed an extension to remain with the Hornets

Despite missing the entirety of last season due to legal trouble, Bridges inked a $7.9 million extension with the Hornets.

The last time that he played, he had a breakout season, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 2021-22. He and LaMelo Ball were looking like they could blossom into the NBA's newest dynamic duo.

