“Serbian clowns”, “Ban him”: NBA fans have a field day as alleged video of Nikola Jokic's brother ‘punching’ a fan goes viral

In a competitive atmosphere during the Denver Nuggets' 101-99 Game 2 win over the LA Lakers, tension boiled between Nikola Jokic's brother Strahinja and a fan. A video was shared online of the two-time MVP's brother throwing a punch at the fan, while the rest of his family was alongside him.

The video was originally uploaded on TikTok by @cgalleos67 and was shared on X by user Kanye East (@KEast23799). However, it wasn't revealed how the altercation started in the first place or the context behind Joker's brother getting frustrated with the fan.

Following the video's release, several NBA fans criticized the Denver Nuggets player's brother on X.

"Ban him from the arena," one fan tweeted.

"Serbian clowns," another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, X user Those Four Letters (@krisjohnsonlive) did not find any merit or purpose gained with what Jokic's brother did.

"Violence is never the answer," they tweeted.

X user LeWitness of the GOAT (@LeKingWitness23) wanted the brother to be disciplined properly.

"Ban his brother for affiliations with that thug," the fan tweeted.

Additionally, X user Jabreakit Jubawdit (@JabrkitJubawdit) argued that none of the fans in the arena could have done anything about the situation.

"Even the fans can't do anything about them," they tweeted.

Moreover, X user B.\TO (@_Bato_) wanted to know more context behind the incident.

"Didn't get punched for no reason, need to hear the backstory first," they tweeted.

Meanwhile, X user Yvonne (@stripesandkicks) felt bad for Nikola Jokic's wife and daughter who saw everything that transpired.

"Jok's poor wife and daughter right there. Completely unacceptable and should get banned," the fan tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the league will take a look at the situation that took place last night.

Nikola Jokic talked about his brothers being an inspiration for him when it came to basketball

Regarding Nikola Jokic's brothers, he shared with The Players' Tribune how pivotal the two were to his development and growth with basketball.

"When I was a kid, I just watched my brothers," Jokic said. "They played basketball, too. We had some courts outside in our hometown. When they would play on those courts, I would watch them when I was a little baby with my pacifier. I mix a little bit of both of them."

"One is talented, one is really strong. I'm a little bit talented, and a little bit strong."

Jokic's strength as an imposing big man down low and excellent offensive skillset make him one of the most talented centers in the NBA.

Inspired by his brothers, the Nuggets superstar has honed his game over the years.

Joker's brothers have also done their part in showing their full support to him. They have shown up to his games, even during regular season matchups.

